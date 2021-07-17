West Indies vs Australia T20I series: Records, statistics, player of the series details

With this win, West Indies wrapped the T20I series 4-1 over Australia. For Australia, Andrew Tye picked three while Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh scalped two wickets each.

Chasing 199, Australia got off to a bad start as Sheldon Cottrell removed Josh Philippe in the first over after the opener top-edged a pull shot. Skipper Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh then scripted a 37-run stand for the second wicket.

The two batsmen helped Australia reach 46 runs in four overs before Russell dismissed Marsh. At the end of the powerplay, Australia's chase was set up nicely despite the loss of Philippe and Marsh as the visitors scored 66 runs in the first six overs.

But the Aussies could not sustain the tempo. Here's some stats from the series.

1. Player of the series: Hayden Walsh

What he said: "This is very special, the first series back in West Indies colours. Relived all the hard work is paying off. When I get the opportunity I grabbed and ran with it. The guys are really happy to win this 4-1. We've been a little down against South Africa but the teamwork was really good coming into this series," said Walsh.

With this performance, leg-spinner Walsh might just have made himself a front-runner to be in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup later this year to be held in the UAE and Oman.

2. Highest run-getters

For West Indies: Middle-order batsman Lendl Simmons made 165 runs from five matches with one fifty (72) at an average of 33 and at a strike-rate a shade higher than 122 to be the leading run-scorer in the series for the Windies. It is quite a turnaround as Simmons had started his career as an opener, as he had also did that duty for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. But he had shift himself down to the middle-order to keep his place in the Windies side as several other openers emerged and Chris Gayle too made a comeback to the West Indies T20I set up. He batted with maturity in the five-match series against Australia and was often did the job of shouldering the middle-order, much like Marlon Samuels did once.

For Australia: Aussies lost the series 4-1 but all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made a fine impression scoring 219 runs from five matches with three fifties. He averaged 43 and scored runs at a fair clip of 152.08. Marsh was the leading run-getter from either side and no one has scored as many fifties too.

3. Highest wicket-takers

For West Indies: Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh was the top wicket-taker for Windies, in fact from either sides, with 12 wickets from five games. He was also the man of the series.

For Australia: Pacer Mitchell Marsh completed a fine personal series, taking 8 wickets from five matches. At 6.76 his economy too was impressive.