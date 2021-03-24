West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne keep SL in the game

At Stumps on Tuesday (March 23), Sri Lanka's second innings score read 255/4, having a lead of 153 runs. At the close of play, Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva were batting at the crease on 21 and 46 respectively.

SCOREBOARD: DAY 3: WEST INDIES VS SRI LANKA, 1ST TEST

The visitors, who were bowled out for mere 169 in their first innings, started their second innings on a poor note as Dimuth Karunaratne got out in the fifth over after scoring just three runs.

Thirimanne, who had opened the innings alongside Karunaratne, was then joined by Fernando and they stitched a massive 162-run partnership before it was brought to an end by Kyle Mayers, who dismissed Fernando at his individual score of 91. Sri Lanka then lost back-to-back wickets -- Dinesh Chandimal (4) and Thirimanne (76) -- and were reduced to 189/4.

Nissanka and de Silva, however, took control of the innings and played with a defensive mindset as they saw the day through and made sure the visitors didn't lose any further wickets.

Earlier, resuming the day at 268/8, West Indies could add just three runs to their overnight score as Vishwa Fernando took the final two wickets to end the hosts' first innings at 271 runs.