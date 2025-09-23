Cricket What is Ravichandran Ashwin's ILT20 Base Price? Ex-India player set for Highest Auction Base Value By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 15:27 [IST]

Ravichandran Ashwin, fresh from his retirement from both international cricket and the IPL, has entered the inaugural ILT20 auction.

The seasoned offspinner, now 39, called time on his decorated international career after the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.

With a Test tally of over 500 wickets and a presence in all major Indian cricket triumphs of the last decade, Ashwin's retirement marked the end of an era. Soon after, he stepped away from the IPL as well, making the announcement at the close of the 2025 season.

Over 17 IPL editions, Ashwin represented five franchises, bagged 187 wickets, the fifth-highest in league history, and won two IPL titles with the Chennai Super Kings. He described his IPL exit as "the end of one chapter and the start of another adventure" as he now readies himself for stints across various T20 leagues.

What is R Ashwin's Base Price in ILT20?

The India star has entered with a standout base price of USD 120,000, the highest for any player in the auction pool. This marks Ashwin's first attempt at joining an overseas T20 league, signaling a new chapter in his post-India and IPL career.

Until now, his BCCI association had prevented him from pursuing such opportunities, but with his retirement confirmed, Ashwin is embracing global franchise cricket. Ashwin's base price is around Rs 1.06 crore in Indian currency.

Turning to the ILT20 auction, Ashwin stands as the only cricketer in the longlist of nearly 800 players with a six-figure base price. The auction, set for October 1 in Dubai, will also feature 24 Indian players among others. The fourth ILT20 season runs from December 2 to January 4 and is expected to be Ashwin's first overseas league campaign. As per reports, the former India player is also in talks with as many as 4 Big Bash League franchises, and cane take part in the Australian franchise tournament as well.