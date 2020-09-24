When PM Narendra Modi asked Virat Kohli about Yo-Yo test, chhole-bhature during Fit-India Movement virtual chat

PM Modi was interacting with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of the 'Fit India Movement.'

While interacting with the India captain, who is currently in the UAE to participate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and leading his team Royal Challengers Bangalore, explained how the Yo-Yo test helped the Indian cricketers achieve high-level fitness when the Prime Minister asked him about the mandatory running aerobic fitness routine.

The PM was keen to know what is Yo-Yo test and asked if the captain also has to pass it or he gets spared? "I heard these days there is a yo-yo test for the team, what is this test," asked Modi.

Kohli, smiling, replied, "This Test was very important from fitness point of view. If we talk about the global fitness level, our fitness level is still low compared to other teams and we want to take it up, which is a basic requirement."

Highlighting the importance of a strict fitness regime Kohli said: "T20Is and ODIs get over in a day. When you're talking about a Test match, we have to play five days, play one full day, get back and return refreshed for the next day's play. When considering it, the fitness benchmark is very important.

"I take the initiative and run first for the test. There is a condition, if I fail the test, I will also not be available for selection. I think this system and culture need to be set."

Citing the example of Team India's bowlers who are performing exceedingly well across formats, the 31-year-old credited the improved fitness level.

Kohli said: "Overall, the fitness level of the team is important. Our fast bowlers, who are the best in the world right now, are able to give their full effort even on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th days. We always had the skill, but in crucial moments, our performances used to dip. The opposition team used to win.

"These days, due to our fitness, we are able to capitalize on the crucial moments of the game. The results are coming because of this. This benchmark is very important for elite sportsmen.

"On a lighter note, PM Modi also asked if Delhi's Chole Bhature business is suffering, considering the Delhi cricketer has stopped eating his favourite street food. The right-handed batsman has often mentioned in the past how he would eat Chole Bhature on cheat days.

Kohli said that in his early days he was very fond of street food but the demands of the sport helped him change his attitude.

"We were discussing a few minutes back, our native diet, the food from our region, I have noticed we have not had any health issues with it. From my own experience, I have seen my grandmother, she is very healthy. She eats simple home-cooked food. When I was growing up, I used to eat a lot of street food. Whenever I used to go play, I used to eat outside a lot. From a health point of view, I realised it wasn't good," Kohli said.

"Physical fitness and diet, focussing on these things brought about the changes in me. Just like our sport, our lives have also gotten faster and demanding. If we are not keeping up with it, then we will be left behind," he added further.

The gruelling routine has two sets of cones that are 20 metres apart. Once the beep is sounded, an athlete has to reach the marker on the other side by the time the next beep sounds, turn and get back to where he started before the third beep.