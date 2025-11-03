Smriti Mandhana to tie the Knot after Women's World Cup Victory - Dates Confirmed, Wedding will Take place in....

When will be the next Women's World Cup? Date, Venue Revealed as India win Maiden ICC Title
Published: Monday, November 3, 2025

The 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, the 13th edition of the tournament, was hosted by India from September 30 to November 2, 2025.

India, hosting for the fourth time, secured their maiden Women's World Cup title by defeating South Africa in the final at Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The tournament consisted of eight teams following the qualification process, including India (host), Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Matches between India and Pakistan were played at neutral venues, with some of Pakistan's games held in Sri Lanka due to an agreement between the BCCI and PCB. The tournament's opening ceremony took place in Guwahati, and the World Cup anthem "Bring it Home" was performed by Shreya Ghoshal. The venues included Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam in India, and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

India's triumph was marked by stellar performances, notably from Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma, who starred with bat and ball in the final. India set a challenging target of 298 runs and bowled out South Africa for 246, with Deepti Sharma taking an impressive 5 wickets for 39 runs. South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a brilliant century in the final, becoming the first captain to score a hundred in a Women's World Cup final. The win made India only the fourth team to win the tournament after Australia, England, and New Zealand.

The tournament saw record-breaking moments such as Marizanne Kapp becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women's ODI World Cup history and Pratika Rawal becoming the joint-fastest cricketer to 1,000 runs in ODIs.

When is the Next Women's ODI World Cup?

The next Women's ODI World Cup will take place in 2029, although the venue of the upcoming edition is yet to be decided.

What will be the next Women's ICC Tournament?

The next ICC Women's tournament will be the T20 World Cup in 2026, which will be hosted by England and Wales. It will be played from June 12 and continue till July 25.

12 teams will participate in the World Cup and 8 nations - India, Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, England, New Zealand and West Indies, have already qualified for it.