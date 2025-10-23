Cricket When will India play in the Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals? Who will they face in Semis? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 23:45 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India Women secured a decisive victory over New Zealand Women by 53 runs (DLS Method) in a crucial group stage of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday (October 23).

Batting first, India posted a mammoth 340 for 3 in 49 overs, powered by spectacular centuries from Pratika Rawal (122 off 134 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (109 off 95 balls). The opening pair forged a remarkable 212-run partnership, laying down a dominant foundation. Jemimah Rodrigues added an unbeaten 76 runs off 55 balls, providing vital momentum in the latter part of the innings.

A rain-marred affair meant New Zealand's target was tweaked, and the Kiwis had difficulties reaching it. They fell short at 271 for 8 in 44 overs while chasing under the DLS method. Renuka Singh Thakur stood out with effective bowling figures of 2 for 25, supported well by Kranti Gaud who also claimed two wickets. Despite fighting knocks from Brooke Halliday (81) and Isabella Gaze (65*), New Zealand's chase lacked the required firepower to overhaul India's total.

This win ensured that India Women have officially qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, strengthening their position in the tournament. The match was a testament to India's powerful batting lineup and disciplined bowling attack, with Rawal and Mandhana's centuries being the match-defining performances.

Who will India face in Semifinals?

The Indian team has qualified for the semifinals as the 4th placed side in the points table. Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops are slated to face the top team of the tournament at the end of the group stages.

And for that, India have two options - Australia or South Africa. The two current top sides are set to play against each other in the final group stage match, and the winning team of that encounter will be India's opponent in the semis. If that match gets washed out, then India will face Australia as they are currently the top-ranked team.

When will India play in WWC 2025 Semifinal?

The date is yet to be determined, but India's match is set to be played on October 29 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.