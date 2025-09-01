Devank Dalal vs Manpreet Singh lits up PKL 2025: What Happened between Them? Who said What after the Match?

Cricket Where will Ravichandran Ashwin join after retiring from IPL? Three Franchise Leagues on the Fray for ex-India star By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 11:15 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

After retiring from the Indian Premier League, Ravichandran Ashwin is exploring options in the overseas franchise leagues, and the former India player is poised to join one soon.

As per a report from Cricbuzz, Ashwin is looking for a player-cum-coach role for a franchise tournament, which will not just keep him active on the field, but also provide valuable coaching experience.

R Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, is now exploring opportunities in the International League T20 (ILT20). The veteran spinner is likely to put his name forward for the upcoming auction, which would make him a major attraction in the UAE-based tournament scheduled to run from December 2 to January 4.

Discussions are currently underway between Ashwin and the organisers, and his name is expected to appear on the auction roster once registration is completed. The enrolment window closes on September 10. "Yes, I am in talks with the organisers. Hopefully, I will have a buyer if I register for the auction," Ashwin confirmed to Cricbuzz.

This season, the ILT20 has moved from a draft-based player recruitment system to a full-fledged auction, which is set for September 30 in Dubai. Should Ashwin secure a bid, he would instantly become the most high-profile Indian cricketer to participate in the league. Previously, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan were picked but did not play, while Ambati Rayudu remains the only Indian to have featured, turning out in eight matches for MI Emirates.

It is also believed that Ashwin may have received some positive signals from franchises before deciding to enter the mix. As per the report, the former India player is set to feature in the Major League Cricket and the Hundred next year.

Ashwin played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 earlier this year, but things didn't go as planned for the veteran. Now with the Indian franchise cricket behind him, Ashwin will be hoping to make a mark in overseas leagues.