Batsmen who could surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in Test Cricket

Virat Kohli

The Big Man had once himself predicted that Virat Kohli would be able to break his record of 100 centuries.

Kohli, who recently, completed 6000 Test runs could be the one to surpass his idol's record and become the highest run-getter in Tests.

The right-handed batsman, who's only 29, could easily score another 10000 runs in the longer format as India are set to play the second highest number of Tests due to the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

Kohli has played just 70 Tests and looking at his fitness and hunger for runs, he could very well be able to play another 100.

If he manages to play 170 Tests then the India captain will definitely be able to leapfrog Sachin's 15,921 runs.

Steve Smith

He might have been banned from international cricket for a period of one year.

However, the Australian batting mainstay is highly regarded as one of the front-runners to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in Test format.

In 64 games so far, Smith has amassed 6199 runs in longer format of the game and his average of 61.37 is third best in international cricket after Sir Donald Bradman (99.94) and Adam Voges (62.89).

Smith's career-best average of 62.89 brought him at the second spot once and if this unorthodox batsman continues his good form after serving the ban, then there's no stopping him.

Just like Kohli, Smith too has age in his favour and the way he's been scoring runs everywhere in the world, he could certainly cross the 15000-run-mark is Test cricket.

Joe Root

The England captain and batting mainstay has the best chances of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in Tests because he too has a lot of cricket left in him.

The 27-year-old stylish Yorkshire batsman has already scored 6154 runs in 73 matches. The right-handed batsman, who averages 50.85 in Tests, will easily represent England in another 100 games and would retire as the leading run-scorer for his country and even in the world.

With England not exposing him too much for the limited-overs format it would very well help increase his longevity in Test cricket.

Kane Williamson

The New Zealand skipper is another modern-day legend who commands a huge respect due to his rock-solid batting skills and ability to score everywhere.

Williamson, who has already scored a ton against every Test playing nation (9), is known for his Asian style of batting. The way he played in the IPL 2018 was atestimony to his supreme batting prowess.

28-year-old Williamson has scored 5338 runs from 65 Tests.

However, a major hurdle in front of him is that New Zealand do not play too many Test matches. But that doesn't mean he couldn't break Sachin Tendulkar's record of most Test runs for he too has time in his favour.