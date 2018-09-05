Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Batsmen who could surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in Test Cricket

Written By:
Batsmen who could surpass Sachin Tendulkars record of most runs in Test Cricket

New Delhi, Sep 4: When Alastair Cook surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become youngest cricketers to complete 10000 Test runs, several felt that the England opener would be able to break the Indian batting legend's record of 15,921 runs to become highest run-getter in Test format.

On May 30, 2017, Cook (31 years five months) became the youngest cricketer to enter the elite 10000 Test runs club. Sachin was 31 years and 10-months-old when he achieved the landmark against Pakistan in Kolkata in March 2005.

But Cook's dismal form ever since meant the left-handed batsman score 12554 runs in 160 Tests, with 32 tons and 56 fifties. The 161st Test of his career will be the last one and Sachin's record will be untouched.

Sachin has played 200 Tests for India but the way cricket is being played these days it is highly improbable that any cricketer would ever be able to play as many Tests. However, that doesn't mean his record can't be broken. There are quite a few cricketers who can actually break the record held by the Mumbaikar.

Here are the cricketers who can break Sachin Tendulkar's record:

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

The Big Man had once himself predicted that Virat Kohli would be able to break his record of 100 centuries.

Kohli, who recently, completed 6000 Test runs could be the one to surpass his idol's record and become the highest run-getter in Tests.

The right-handed batsman, who's only 29, could easily score another 10000 runs in the longer format as India are set to play the second highest number of Tests due to the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

Kohli has played just 70 Tests and looking at his fitness and hunger for runs, he could very well be able to play another 100.

If he manages to play 170 Tests then the India captain will definitely be able to leapfrog Sachin's 15,921 runs.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith

He might have been banned from international cricket for a period of one year.

However, the Australian batting mainstay is highly regarded as one of the front-runners to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in Test format.

In 64 games so far, Smith has amassed 6199 runs in longer format of the game and his average of 61.37 is third best in international cricket after Sir Donald Bradman (99.94) and Adam Voges (62.89).

Smith's career-best average of 62.89 brought him at the second spot once and if this unorthodox batsman continues his good form after serving the ban, then there's no stopping him.

Just like Kohli, Smith too has age in his favour and the way he's been scoring runs everywhere in the world, he could certainly cross the 15000-run-mark is Test cricket.

Joe Root

Joe Root

The England captain and batting mainstay has the best chances of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in Tests because he too has a lot of cricket left in him.

The 27-year-old stylish Yorkshire batsman has already scored 6154 runs in 73 matches. The right-handed batsman, who averages 50.85 in Tests, will easily represent England in another 100 games and would retire as the leading run-scorer for his country and even in the world.

With England not exposing him too much for the limited-overs format it would very well help increase his longevity in Test cricket.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson

The New Zealand skipper is another modern-day legend who commands a huge respect due to his rock-solid batting skills and ability to score everywhere.

Williamson, who has already scored a ton against every Test playing nation (9), is known for his Asian style of batting. The way he played in the IPL 2018 was atestimony to his supreme batting prowess.

28-year-old Williamson has scored 5338 runs from 65 Tests.

However, a major hurdle in front of him is that New Zealand do not play too many Test matches. But that doesn't mean he couldn't break Sachin Tendulkar's record of most Test runs for he too has time in his favour.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
We could've batted better: Rahul Dravid
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 15:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue