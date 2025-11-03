Cricket Who is Amol Muzumdar? India Women's Head Coach who transformed the Team, a Domestic Legend! By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 7:38 [IST]

India won the final by 52 runs against South Africa, clinching their first-ever Women's World Cup crown at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Batting first, India scored 298/7, with notable innings from Shafali Verma (87 runs). In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 246 runs as Deepti Sharma's 5/39 dismantled them.

India's historic triumph in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is a milestone moment for the nation, and at the helm of this victorious Indian women's team stands head coach Amol Muzumdar.

Appointed in October 2023, Muzumdar's calm leadership and tactical acumen have been pivotal in steering the team to their maiden World Cup title, a victory celebrated as a watershed for women's cricket in India and worldwide.​ The former Mumbai batter was ecstatic and celebrated with his troops, as his role has been hailed by fans and experts alike.

Who is Amol Muzumdar?

Amol Muzumdar is a legendary figure in Indian domestic cricket, known for his prolific run-scoring over a career spanning two decades. Despite being labeled as one of the finest prospects and often compared to cricket greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly in his youth, Muzumdar never donned the Indian national team's jersey for Tests or ODIs. His first-class cricket debut was spectacular, scoring an unbeaten 260 for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, then a world record for any player on debut until 2018. Over his career, he amassed over 11,000 runs including 30 centuries, and became the highest run-scorer for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy history. He also captained Mumbai to a Ranji Trophy title in the 2006-07 season.​

Coaching Journey and Impact

After retiring from playing, Muzumdar seamlessly transitioned into coaching. He started as batting coach for India's Under-19 and Under-23 teams and also worked internationally as a batting consultant for the Netherlands and South Africa's team during their India tours. His IPL experience as Rajasthan Royals' batting coach further enriched his tactical skills.

In 2023, he was appointed head coach of the Indian women's national cricket team, a position left vacant for nearly a year. Under his guidance, India's women's team has flourished, exemplified by their record-breaking run chase against Australia in the 2025 World Cup semi-final and their dominant final win over South Africa.​