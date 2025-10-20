India vs South Africa: Tickets Go on Sale for Eden Gardens Test; How to Buy, Prices

Cricket Who is Asif Afridi? 38-year-old Pakistan player, who was Banned Once, makes Test Debut against South Africa By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:46 [IST]

As Pakistan take on South Africa in the 2nd Test in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan team management has handed a debut to a veteran.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and decided to bat first. And while toss, he confirmed the selection of Asif Afridi, who makes his debut at the age of 38 years.

"A bit on the drier side but we don't know how it is going to play, so it's best to bat first. The toss doesn't decide everything, we still have to execute well. We have to take it session by session. Just one change - Asif Afridi makes his debut today," Masood said.

Who is Asif Afridi?

Asif Afridi is a 38-year-old Pakistani cricketer who is set to make his international Test debut for Pakistan. He is a left-arm orthodox spinner and a seasoned domestic player with 198 wickets in 57 first-class matches, showcasing consistent performance in Pakistan's domestic cricket.

Afridi's selection is notable due to his age and comeback; he was previously banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2022 for failing to report a corrupt approach, but after serving his suspension, he returned to domestic cricket and earned a national team call-up.

His debut is part of Pakistan's strategic focus on spin bowling for the series. Afridi also contributes as a lower-order batsman and has been playing domestic cricket since 2009, mainly for teams including Abbottabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has now received his Test cap from Shaheen Afridi in the match starting October 20, 2025.

He made his Pakistan Super League debut in 2022 for Multan Sultans, taking eight wickets in five games.

Why was Asif Afridi Banned?

​Afridi's career faced controversy when he was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for two years in February 2023 due to violations of the anti-corruption code, specifically for failing to report corrupt approaches. One year of the ban was suspended, allowing him to return to cricket and eventually make his international Test debut.