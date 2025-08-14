Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Who is Saaniya Chandok? Know about Sara Tendulkar's would be Sister-in-Law, who has a great bond with Sachin!

Sunny Chandhok, Mother name Gaurika Ghai ChandhokThe cricketing world and social circles of Mumbai buzzed with excitement as Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged to Saaniya Chandok in an intimate, private ceremony attended only by family and close friends.

While Arjun’s sporting career is often in the public eye, his betrothed has mostly preferred a quieter presence, adding curiosity to her background and personality.

Who is Saaniya Chhandok?

Saaniya Chandok hails from one of Mumbai's most prominent business families. Her father's name is Sunny Chandhok, and mother's name is Gaurika Ghai Chandhok. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, an influential entrepreneur who heads the Graviss Group—a conglomerate with interests in hotels, frozen foods, and real estate. The family owns famed brands such as the InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive, Brooklyn Creamery and Kwality ice cream. Her father is Gaurav Ghai, further continuing the business legacy.

Despite growing up in privilege and affluence, Saaniya has maintained a distinctly low profile, rarely appearing in public media or celebrity circuits. Her upbringing blends business history, legacy, and a penchant for privacy—qualities respected by both the Tendulkar and Ghai families.

She has a close relationship with Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar, while her bond with Sachin Tendulkar is said to be very strong as well.

Education & Career

Saaniya is known for her academic accomplishments. She graduated from the London School of Economics and later pursued a diploma in Veterinary Technician from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024. Channeling her love for animals, she founded Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet grooming and retail brand based in Mumbai, where she currently serves as Director and Designated Partner. Her quiet dedication to animal welfare and entrepreneurship reflects a different path from typical high-profile business heirs.

Personal Connections & Engagement

Saaniya’s long-standing friendship with Sara Tendulkar, Arjun’s sister, reportedly helped nurture her relationship with Arjun. The engagement was kept discreet; rather than a lavish public celebration, both families chose an intimate event, underscoring a shared value for privacy.

Media glimpses show Saaniya's charm and elegance, often accompanying the Tendulkar siblings to social occasions and cricket matches, but she has never courted the limelight herself.