Who Won Women's World Cup 2025 Final Yesterday? IND vs SA Match Result, Top Players, Award Winners

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India played against South Africa in the Women's World Cup Final on Sunday (November 2) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

After beating Australia and England respectively, India and South Africa had the opportunity to embark a new dawn in the tapestry of their cricket.

Who Won the Women's World Cup Final Yesterday?

India Women clinched the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title with a decisive 52-run victory over South Africa Women in the final.

After winning the toss, South Africa chose to bowl, but India's batters confidently set a challenging total of 298 for 7 in their 50 overs. The innings was anchored by dynamic opener Shafali Verma who scored 87 runs off 78 balls, including 7 fours and 2 sixes, showcasing aggressive and classy stroke play. Smriti Mandhana provided a solid start with 45 runs, while Deepti Sharma contributed a crucial 58, maintaining the momentum. The late surge from wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (34 runs) helped push India close to the 300-run mark.

In response, South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt fought valiantly with a superb century (101 runs), but the rest of the batting lineup could not provide sustained support. Deepti Sharma produced a match-winning bowling performance with 5 wickets for 39 runs, dismantling South Africa's innings at critical stages. South Africa were all out for 246 in 45.3 overs, falling short of the target. This victory marks India's maiden 50-over Women's World Cup championship, cementing their status as top contenders in women's cricket and creating a historic moment for Indian cricket fans.

Women's World Cup 2025 Final Scorecard - India Women vs South Africa Women

India Women Innings

Total: 298/7 (50 overs)

Shafali Verma 87 runs off 78 balls

Deepti Sharma 58 runs off 58 balls

Deepti Sharma 9.3 overs, 39 runs, 5 wickets

Shafali Verma 7 overs, 36 runs, 2 wickets

South Africa Women Innings

Total: 246 all out (45.3 overs)

Laura Wolvaardt 101 runs off 98 balls

Annerie Dercksen 35 runs off 37 balls

Ayabonga Khaka 9 overs, 58 runs, 3 wickets

Marizanne Kapp 10 overs, 59 runs, 0 wickets

Who were the Award Winners in Women's World Cup 2025?

Player of the Match: Shafali Verma (87 runs, 2 wickets in the Final)

Player of the Series: Deepti Sharma (215 runs, 22 wickets in the Tournament)

Top Players in the Women's World Cup 2025

Most Runs: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 571 runs

Highest Individual Score: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 169 vs England

Most Fours: Laura Wolvaardt (SA) - 73

Most Sixes: Richa Ghosh (India) - 12

Most Wickets: Deepti Sharma (India) - 22

Best Bowling: Alana King (Australia) - 7/18 vs South Africa

Best Economy: Alana King (Australia) - 4.04