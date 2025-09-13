Cricket Who Won Yesterday Asia Cup 2025 Match? Pakistan vs Oman Match 4 Result, Top Players, Award Winners, Today Match Schedule By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 0:01 [IST]

In Yesterday's (September 12) Asia Cup 2025 match, Pakistan kickstarted their campaign with a match against debutants Oman in Dubai.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, secured a commanding 93-run victory over Oman to make a winning start to their campaign in this edition.

Pakistan posted a strong total of 160/7, powered by Mohammad Haris's brilliant 66 off 43 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. Captain Salman Agha and Fakhar Zaman also contributed valuable knocks. Defending the target, Pakistan's bowlers, led by Sufiyan Muqeem and Faheem Ashraf, dismantled Oman's batting lineup, bowling them out for just 67. Oman showed resilience early but collapsed under pressure from Pakistan's spinners and fast bowlers. Hammad Mirza was their highest scorer with a well-compiled knock of 27 runs. This dominant victory sets a confident tone for Pakistan as they gear up for their next Asia Cup clash against India.

Yesterday Asia Cup 2025 Result, PAK vs OMN Match 4

Pakistan won by 93 runs

Who scored Most Runs in Yesterday's Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match?

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris was the highest scorer of the match with 66 runs as he hit 7 fours and 3 sixes in the process.

Who picked up Most Wickets in Yesterday's Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Omani bowlers Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem both got three wickets each, but Kaleem had the better figures of 3/31 in the match.

Pakistan vs Oman Award Winners

Player of the Match: Mohammad Haris

Super Sixes: Mohammad Haris

Today's Asia Cup 2025 Match: Who will Play Today?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 5, Group B, September 13, 2025, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Start time: 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local).

Bangladesh started their campaign with a superb win over Hong Kong in their first match. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will are set to play their first match of the campaign.