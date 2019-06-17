Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Why just blame Sarfaraz & Co for the loss? Even Pakistan's big names couldn't beat India at World Cup

By
Why just blame Sarfaraz & Co for the loss? Even Pakistans big names couldnt beat India at World Cup

Bengaluru, June 17: Hell has broken loose after Pakistan made a meek surrender to India in their World Cup clash at Old Trafford on Sunday (June 16). Winning the toss was the only thing that went right for Sarfaraz Ahmed's side as India took control of things the moment the rivals took the field.

Rohit Sharma blasted 140 and captain Virat Kohli lashed 77 to power India to 336 for 5 in 50 overs. KL Rahul, who opened in the absence of the injured Shikhar Dhawan, also scored a magnificent fifty. The Pakistani bowlers had a horrendous outing as there was no discipline whatsoever. Missing an easy run-out chance of Rohit made things even worse for the Men in Green.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

In batting, too, things fell apart after a 100-run partnership between opener Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam showed some hope. At 166 for 6, Pakistan were gasping for breath and after they returned to bat after yet another rain interruption, 136 runs were required in five overs and the match was well and out of their reach.

The fans and former Pakistan cricketers were distraught with their team's performance. Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar even called Sarfaraz a "brainless captain".

ICC World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar joins exclusive club

The thing is that these reactions are too much emotion-filled. It is not the first time that the mediocrity of the current Pakistan side has been exposed. Perhaps, the fans were still believing that a repeat of the Champions Trophy final will happen but Pakistan have been thrashed three times in a row by India since that final (beaten seven times out of nine last meetings) and it is well-established a fact now that the 2017 CT final victory was a one-off success for Sarfaraz's men.

In India, cricket is a mega thriving industry

If one keeps aside the nationalist zeal, comparing the current national cricket teams of India and Pakistan is a futile exercise. Pakistan were a better side in the 90s but now, India have pipped them. And this betterment hasn't happened just because India have produced big hitters. That's only one part of the story.

'Daddy' hundred man Rohit Sharma enacts lead act to perfection

India have taken great leaps forward to make its cricket a multi-functioning industry while Pakistan have remained stuck in non-management and medieval mindset. There is certainly no dearth of talents in Pakistan but there is no system to bring out those talents either.

While events like the Indian Premier League have taken cricket to the grassroots level and exposing local talents to global names and brands, Pakistan do not even play on their own soil because of disruptive elements.

Even the big names of Pakistan cricket couldn't beat India at WC

Bashing and shaming the national cricketers won't help much. The likes of Shoaib Akhtar must remember that even teams that had featured Pakistan's greatest names in cricket - Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi and others have not succeeded India at the World Cup.

Hence, only lacking in skills certainly is not the reason for Pakistan's defeats against the arch-rivals on the highest stage. Blaming teams and players who are far moderate in talent is going to take Pakistan nowhere. Sitting down together for the betterment of the game nationally is what Pakistan needs today. But it seems their former players are only liking to rant on without a purpose.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 23 - June 17 2019, 03:00 PM
West Indies
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue