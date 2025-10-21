South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch SA Women vs PAK Women Match 22 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Why Was Mohammad Rizwan Sacked As Pakistan ODI Captain? Ex-PAK Star Makes Stunning Claim

In a sensational revelation, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has alleged that wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was removed as Pakistan's ODI captain for expressing solidarity with Palestine and promoting Islamic culture within the team environment.

Rizwan has now been replaced by Shaheen Afridi, who will lead the side in a three-match ODI series against South Africa at home next month.

Latif made the claim before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially confirmed Afridi's appointment as the new ODI skipper. The PCB's statement, notably, did not mention Rizwan or provide any explanation for his removal from the leadership role.

"There's a rumour that Rizwan is no longer the captain. Just because he raised Palestine flag, will you remove him as captain? There's this mindset that in Islamic country there will be a non-Islamic captain. This is Mike Hesson's doing. He doesn't like this culture in the dressing room. He wants this culture to end. We never had a problem be it Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar or Saqlain Mushtaq. Nobody raised any objection...," Latif said.

Rizwan had taken over the ODI captaincy after Babar Azam stepped down from all formats. During his tenure, he led Pakistan in 20 ODIs, securing nine wins and facing eleven defeats, including bilateral series triumphs over Australia and South Africa.

However, Pakistan's disappointing campaign in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where they exited in the first round, seemingly influenced the PCB's latest leadership shake-up.

For Shaheen Afridi, this marks a return to captaincy in international cricket. The left-arm pacer previously led the national side in T20Is following Babar's resignation after the 2023 ODI World Cup. His stint, however, was short-lived, as Pakistan suffered a 1-4 series loss in New Zealand, prompting his removal and Babar's reinstatement as T20I captain.

According to reports, Afridi's latest appointment was finalized after discussions between white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director of High Performance Aqib Javed, and members of the selection committee.

While PCB remains tight-lipped on the matter, Latif's remarks have added a new layer of controversy to Pakistan's ongoing leadership shuffle.