WICB president hails 'great man' Wesley Hall

"On behalf of the WICB and all supporters of West Indies cricket, I want to offer congratulations to the great Wes Hall on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. This is a superb honour bestowed on one of the greatest fast bowlers the world has ever seen and one of the finest gentlemen in the game of cricket and Caribbean life," Cameron said.

"He played the game with mind, body, heart and soul. After his playing days were over he gave back even more to the game and was hands-on at all levels in West Indies cricket. We say a great 'thank you' to this great man for what he achieved on the field as well as what he did for West Indies cricket and West Indian people."

Hall grabbed 192 wickets in 48 Tests between 1958 and 1969, and is perhaps best remembered for bowling the dramatic last over in the historic tied Test in Brisbane in 1960.

