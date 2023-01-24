Will Jacks sets SA20 on fire with his batting, Pragyan Ojha claims RCB will be eager to have him in IPL 2023

Jacks - who is playing for Pretoria Capitals in the tournament - smashed a 27-ball 62 against a lethal MI Cape Town bowling lineup in their latest league game.

Will Jacks batting stats in SA20

The explosive right-handed batter - who opened the batting for the Capitals at Newlands in Cape Town - played a whirlwind knock upfront, helping his team post a daunting 182 for 8 in the 20 overs. In response, the MICT batting line-up folded for 130 in their own backyard to suffer the fourth defeat in seven games.

Will Jacks' batting innings in SA20:

6 (4 balls), 92 (46 balls), 16 (13 balls), 34 (16 balls), 56 (25 balls), 4 (3 balls), and 62 (27 balls) (latest)

Jacks - who got an early reprieve as his catch was put down - made Rashid Khan-led side pay for their folly and notched up his half-century off just 19 deliveries. It was his third fifty-plus score in seven games.

Batting at a whopping strike rate of 229.63, the Englishman hammered five sixes and as many boundaries in his knock before getting dismissed by Odean Smith in the 8th over, but he had already done enough damage by then.

Jacks has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing tournament and he's the leading run-scorer in the competition. He has amassed 270 runs in seven games at an average of 38.57 and with a strike rate of 201.49.

Jacks makes RCB happy

Jacks - who has been a standout performer in SA20 - must have brought smiles to the faces of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team management. The all-rounder was purchased by the RCB during IPL 2023 Auction at Rs 3.20 crore.

Speaking highly about Jacks' performance in the SA20, Viacom18 Sports expert Pragyan Ojha claimed RCB would be eager to have him on the side during the IPL 2023.

"I think it was his day. There was one dropped catch but the way he was batting, he's got that clarity if you see this kind of shots it tells you that he's got a very good self-belief, he knows where he is going to go and what are the shots that he needs to play," Ojha said after the match between Cape Town and Capitals.

"After that when you see him bowl, especially that wicket, he was teasing the batsman and that is the reason why he was given the ball and he picked one crucial wicket. I think in India, Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore) would be waiting to find out a place for him," Ojha added further.