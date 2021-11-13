Woman raises 'molestation' charges against Hardik Pandya, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla

Police are verifying the allegations and have not yet registered an FIR, sources added and reported by the ANI.

"The matter is under investigation ever since the complaint was registered by Rehnuma Bhati. But so far we have not found evidence with regard to the allegations," said the sources.

Hardik was dropped by India selectors for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, beginning on November 17. India had failed to enter the knockouts of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the India squad on Tuesday (November 9) after the Men In Blues' campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 came to a disappointing end.

While Rohit Sharma was appointed the new captain of the side, KL Rahul was named his deputy.

The selectors, however, ignored Hardik Pandya for the series against New Zealand for the Baroda all-rounder's non-performance during the T20 World Cup.

The injury-ravaged cricketer, who didn't actually provide an honest picture of his fitness status, has been dropped from the squad after he failed to make an impact during the showpiece event in the UAE.

It is understood that the selection committee is extremely annoyed with his fitness woes and he is the only person, who is actually "dropped" and "not rested" unlike others.

"Hardik Pandya has not yet recovered from his lower back injury. However, the former T20 captain (Kohli in this case) was bent on having him at No 6 as a specialist batter, Chetan Sharma (chief national selector) and his team had to relent."

The selectors rewarded uncapped all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who is seen as a potential all-round replacement for Pandya.

The new-look team also has IPL's highest run-getter Ruturaj Gaikwad and top wicket-taker Harshal Patel in the squad of 16.

Pandya failed to prove his mettle in the T20 World Cup as he failed to make an impact in all departments. He looked a mere shadow of himself with the bat and was very expensive with the ball, whatever little he bowled.