Women's IPL 2022 Points Table: The Results and Standings of Women's T20 Challenge

The three-team tournament features the top female cricketers in the world as they play with some of the finest domestic talents in the country. Indian stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma are leading Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively. The tournament will be played over a course of three days.

Some of the best of Indian women's cricketers have combined with international T20 stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia in the four T20 games, including the final.

A total of twelve international players are participating in this year's tournament. Each squad comprises a total of 16 members.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Tanya Bhatia (vice-captain), Alana King (overseas), Ayush Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin (Overseas), Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Sophie Eccelstone (Overseas), Sune Luus (Overseas), Mansi Joshi.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Poonam Yadav (vice-captain), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews (Overseas), Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghna, Said Ishaque Salma Khatun (Overseas), Shamin Akter (Overseas), Sophia Brown (Overseas), Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (Captain), Sneh Rana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka (overseas), KP Navgire, Kathryn Cross (Overseas), Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt (Overseas), Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham (Overseas), Radha Yadav, Shivali Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.

Women's IPL 2022 Schedule:

Date Fixture Time in IST Result May 23 Trailblazers vs Supernovas 7.30 PM May 24 Supernovas vs Velocity 3.30 PM May 25 Velocity vs Trailblazers 7.30 PM May 28 Final: TBD vs TBD 7.30 PM

Women's IPL 2022 Points Table:

Position Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1 Supernovas 2 Trailblazers 3 Velocity

* NRR - Net Run Rate

(Top two after single round robin matches progress to the final)

