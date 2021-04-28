Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Women's T20 challenge unlikely to happen: BCCI sources

By Pti

New Delhi, April 28: The three-team Women's T20 challenge, which is held during the IPL, is unlikely to go ahead this year given the current restrictions imposed by countries on air travel with India due to the massive spike in COVID-19 cases here.

While the BCCI was planning a camp for the Indian women, the tournament has hit choppy waters as none of the Australian, English, South African or West Indies cricketers will be able to travel to India because of the unprecedented "health crisis".

"Getting Indian players quarantined is not an issue even now but no foreign player is keen to travel in the current climate. We can find a window later when things get better," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Last year with the IPL shifted to UAE, none of the Australian cricketers participated in the women's T20 challenge as it coincided with the Women's Big Bash League.

However, with UK, Australia, and New Zealand suspending flight operations due to the pandemic, it is practically impossible to hold the tournament comprising Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers.

"Women's T20 challenge was supposed to be entirely held in Delhi. Right now, everyone is scared to come to Delhi and you can't fault them," said another source.

More BCCI News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2021 | RR vs MI | Dream 11
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 23 April 28 2021, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Hyderabad
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 16:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 28, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments