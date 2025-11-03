Smriti Mandhana to tie the Knot after Women's World Cup Victory - Dates Confirmed, Wedding will Take place in....

Cricket Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur heaps praises on Shafali Verma after India’s Historic Win By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 7:25 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's women cricket team scripted history by clinching their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title on November 2, 2025, after a determined performance against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Shafali Verma was the star of the show as the India batter pulled off an all-round effort to propel her team towards a historic title. Verma, who was drafted in as a replacement for Pratika Rawal, scored 87 runs with the bat and picked up 2 crucial wickets with the ball.

Verma scored 87 off 78 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes. She was the reason behind India's electric start with the bat on a tricky surface.

Despite South Africa's solid start, the Indian team capitalized when the pressure mounted on the opposition. A pivotal moment came when Harmanpreet trusted her instincts and gave young all-rounder Shafali Verma the ball during a critical phase.

"My heart said, 'Give her one over.' I went with my gut. I asked her if she was ready, and she said yes immediately," she shared.

Shafali's over shifted momentum significantly for India as she picked up two quick wickets. In her very first over, Shafali dismissed Sune Luus, while Marizanne Kapp fell shortly after that.

"She's always wanted to contribute with the ball... That's how confident she is. She's fearless, positive, and always ready to step up for the team," she added.

The India captain also spoke highly about the team, with a vow to continue their upward curve. Although India have played multiple finals before, this is their major trophy, and Harmanpreet wants to capitalize on that.

"This is just the beginning. We wanted to break this barrier, and now we've done it. Our next goal is to make this consistent - to make it happen again and again. We've got the Champions Trophy and another World Cup next year. Big moments are coming, and we just want to keep improving day by day. This is not the end - it's the start of a new chapter," she concluded.