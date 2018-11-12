Women's WorldT20: India vs Pakistan: Mithali Raj guides India to 7-wicket win over arch-rivals

The Women In Blue chased down the target of 134 quite convincingly with six balls to spare as they reached 137/3 in 19 overs.

Even before a ball being faced, 10 runs were on India's scoreboard after Pakistan were docked five-run penalty twice during their innings on account of their batswomen running on the danger area of the pitch during their innings. Previous game centurion and captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy remained not out on 14 and 8 respectively when their team reached home.

The ever-cool @M_Raj03 guided her country home with 56 runs from 47 balls, earning Player of the Match honours as India seized control of Group B #WT20 pic.twitter.com/NAFsUDD0JH — ICC World Twenty20 (@WorldT20) November 11, 2018

With the win on Sunday, India (with four points) made a big step towards making it to the semifinals from the five-team Group B. Two teams each from the two groups qualify for the semifinals.

India also avenged their narrow 2-run defeat under D/L method against Pakistan in New Delhi in the previous edition of the tournament in 2016.

India fans celebrate the winning moment in Guyana! 🙌🇮🇳 #WT20 pic.twitter.com/epCTj1wDdm — ICC World Twenty20 (@WorldT20) November 11, 2018

India made a strong start with openers Raj and Smriti Mandhana (26) finding the boundaries at regular intervals in their 73-run stand from 9.3 overs. Mandhana fell to Bismah Maroof with Omaima Sohail taking a superb catch at deep square leg.

The 18-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues (16), who scored a half-century in the previous game against New Zealand, seemed to continue from where she left but she played a shot too many and perished in the process, caught and bowled by Nida Dar in the 15th over.

India overcome a spirited challenge from Pakistan in Guyana to take a stranglehold of Group B in their pursuit of World T20 glory.



Earlier, Indian bowlers pinned Pakistan down for the most part of their innings before allowing them to wriggle out for 133 for 7.

Yay! Great win India. Really well played by the girls @BCCIWomen . Mithali Raj was superb and so were the bowlers. Best wishes for the matches ahead #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/53tUcsiaan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 11, 2018

Opting to field after winning the toss, India made a great start with the ball, reducing Pakistan to 30 for 3 in the seventh over.

Pakistan made a fine recovery thanks to half-centuries from Bismah Maroof (53) and Nida Dar (52) as the duo stitched 93 runs for the fourth wicket to take their side to a competitive total.

India also dropped at least three easy catches, which allowed Pakistan to come back into the Group B match.

Opening bowler Arundhati Reddy immediately gave India the breakthrough by having Ayesha Zafar caught at the slips by Veda Krishnamurthy for naught in the final delivery of the first over.

Congratulations @bcciwomen on the convincing victory against Pakistan in the #WomensWorldT20. @M_Raj03 showed her experience at the top order scoring her 16th half Century in T20Is. Well done & keep up the good show — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 11, 2018

Pakistan were yet to open the account then and they could have been in a worse situation had Smriti Mandhana not dropped captain Javeria Khan in the third over.

But two run-outs in the space of three overs gave India the upper hand. First, an outstanding direct throw from 18-year old Jemimah Rodrigues sent Umaima Sohail back to the pavilion in the fourth over while captain Javeria witnessed the same fate in the seventh over after a mixed-up.

Pakistan were on the ropes but India allowed them to gain grounds by having three dropped catches. All the three were regulation catches.

Unusual scenes in Guyana with Pakistan penalised not once, but twice, after repeated warnings against running on the wicket. Will it cost them victory in this all-important Group B #WT20 encounter?



MORE 👉 https://t.co/2dcvjtjMya pic.twitter.com/c4Vx61mERz — ICC World Twenty20 (@WorldT20) November 11, 2018

Veda Krishnamurthy dropped Nida Dar while on 15 in the 11th over. Poonam Yadav dropped the same batswoman in the 13th over when she was on 23. The next over, Poonam made a mess of a Bismah Maroof skier as she completely misjudged the trajectory of the ball.

Pakistan were still not out of the woods as they could only reach 53 for 3 at the half-way stage but the sloppy Indian fielding allowed their two batswomen Dar and Maroof to gain in confidence.

Thank you India for cheering us on! Great to see such engagement & support for the #WomenInBlue 🇮🇳 Hope to keep the momentum going & spend more time on the field :) See you on the 15th! — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 11, 2018

The Pakistani duo began to hit boundaries at regular intervals and both reached to their fifties towards the end of the innings. Maroof was the first to reach to her fifty in the 17th over while Dar did the same in the next over.

But both were out in the same 19th over in the space of three balls with Dayalan Hemalatha picking the two wickets. Poonam Yadav then scalped two Pakistani wickets in the final over -- that of Aliya Riaz (4) and Sana Mir (0).

Pakistan were penalised for five runs twice during their innings for their batswomen running on the danger area. Thus, 10 runs were added to India's innings when they come out to bat.

