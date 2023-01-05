Women's IPL: Chennai Super Kings interested in buying team ahead of WIPL 2023

Earlier this week, BCCI announced the publication of a tender for the right to own and run a franchise in the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL).

BCCI on Tuesday (January 3) asked for "reputed entities" to make a non-refundable payment of INR 5 lakh (USD 6000 approx.) by January 21 to procure the "invitation to tender", which details the eligibility criteria for potential buyers.

The final discretion on who gets to bid lies with the BCCI, however, following a technical evaluation process. And days ahead of the deadline, CSK have revealed their interest of buying a team.

CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan has said they are interested and have already applied to buy the bid document as they would like to promote women's cricket.

"We've applied to buy the bid document. Now we'll have to find out about the economics of it. We are interested. If CSK doesn't have a women's team, it may not look good. We'd like to promote women's cricket," CSK CEO told TOI.

Apart from CSK, four other franchises are also reportedly interested in buying a team ahead of the inaugural edition of the women's tournament.

Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals have also begun the process of buying a team in the Women's IPL. "We are picking the bid document," confirmed Rajasthan Royals chairman Ranjit Barthakur.

Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are also interested in buying a team in the Women's IPL. The inaugural edition of the tournament is expected to feature five teams and is expected to be held in Mumba from the first week of March.

An auction to form the teams like the IPL could be scheduled to take place in February after the five teams' ownership is confirmed.