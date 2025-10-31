Unai Emery Sets Ambitious Goals For Silverware At Aston Villa After Three Years Of Progress

Cricket Women's World Cup 2025 Final: When will be IND vs SA Final? Schedule, Date, Venue, Squads By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 8:29 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India defeated Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in a historic chase, thus qualifying for the final.

Australia set a massive target of 339 runs, but India showcased their grit and resilience with the highest-ever run chase in the history of World Cup cricket including men's tournament.

Led by Jemimah Rodrigues' remarkable unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, anchoring a record chase. Harmanpreet Kaur contributed with 89 runs, while Richa Ghosh added a quick 26. India successfully chased down the target with nine balls to spare, winning by five wickets at Navi Mumbai. This victory marks India's third Women's World Cup final appearance, showcasing their resilience and emerging dominance in women's cricket.

In the other semifinal, South Africa crushed England by 125 runs to reach their first-ever World Cup final. Captain Laura Wolvaardt starred with a brilliant 169, propelling SA to 319/7. Defending the total, Marizanne Kapp took 5 wickets, as England struggled to 194 all out.

Women's World Cup 2025 Final - All You Need To Know

Here's a look at the Women's World Cup 2025 final, as India and South Africa take on each other. The final will determine only the third-ever World Cup-winning team, as previous editions have been won only by England or Australia.

Teams: India Women vs South Africa Women

Date: Sunday, November 2

Time: 3 pm IST, Toss at 2:30 pm IST

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase