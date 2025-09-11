Indian Roll Ball League gets Launched in Dubai - All you Need to Know about the Sports which was born in 2003

Cricket Women's World Cup 2025: Full List of Umpires, Match Referees as ICC appoints All Female Officials
Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a landmark milestone for women's cricket as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will be officiated entirely by an all-female Emirates ICC Panel of Match Officials for the first time in tournament history.

This pioneering initiative reflects the ICC's ongoing commitment to empowering women and boosting gender equity in cricket.

First All-Female Panel in Women's Cricket World Cup History

The 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup, hosted by India, will be officiated by 14 elite female umpires and four match referees. Covering 31 matches over 33 days, eight nations will compete for global supremacy while being overseen by a groundbreaking all-women panel - a first in WC history. This follows the ICC's inclusion of all-female panels at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and recent Women's T20 World Cups, marking a growing trend for female empowerment in officiating roles.

Experienced Match Officials Leading the Way

The officiating crew includes seasoned umpires like Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams, and Sue Redfern, all making their third Women's Cricket World Cup appearances. Returning officials Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton were on the field during the 2022 final won by Australia and are joined by Eloise Sheridan from the same tournament. The match referee panel features renowned experts Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, and Michell Pereira - all influential pioneers advocating for women in cricket officiating.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah underscored the importance of this historic development: "This is a defining moment in women's cricket. The all-women panel symbolizes the ICC's steadfast dedication to gender equity. It's about visibility, opportunity, and creating role models to inspire future generations. Leadership in cricket transcends gender, and this initiative will motivate more women worldwide to pursue officiating careers." He highlighted that this milestone goes beyond symbolism by fostering meaningful change in the sport.

ICC Panel of Match Officials for Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Match Referees:

Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michell Pereira

Umpires:

Lauren Agenbag, Candace la Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaste, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacqueline Williams