Cricket Women's World Cup 2025: India become Champions! Shafali, Deepti power India to Historic Maiden Title By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, November 3, 2025, 1:23 [IST]

The Indian Women have created history as they beat South Africa to win their maiden Women's World Cup title on Sunday (November 2).

A jam-packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai witnessed magic as Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops registered a stellar victory by 52 runs.

Shafali Verma starred with both bat and ball for India, while Deepti Sharma was the key with the ball, with 5 wickets. Verma, who was only drafted in as an injury replacement for Pratika Rawal, scored 87 runs and picked up 2 wickets.

India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 Final - As It Happened

After losing the Toss, India posted a competitive total of 298 for 7 in 50 overs. The innings was anchored by aggressive half-centuries from opener Shafali Verma and all-rounder Deepti Sharma, setting a challenging target of 299 despite a late slowdown.

India started strongly, with Shafali Verma (87 off 78 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (45) forging a 104-run opening partnership. Shafali was explosive early, smashing five fours in her first 19 deliveries and launching the innings' first six off Nadine de Klerk in the 15th over. Mandhana fell edging a late cut to the keeper off Chloe Tryon, breaking the stand at 104/1.

Jemimah Rodrigues (28) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (32) provided brief impetus but perished to Ayabonga Khaka (3-58), with Rodrigues caught low at mid-off and Kaur bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba's spin. Richa Ghosh injected momentum with a quick 34 off 24 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Deepti Sharma scored a crucial half-century.

In the reply, South Africa had a steady start with Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt. Brits departed after a stellar run out, and Anneke Bosch followed her soon, courtesy of Sree Charani. After building a small partnership with Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma, with her golden arm, dismissed Sune Luus (25) and Marizanne Kapp (4). Sinalo Jafta also failed to make an impact as Deepti Sharma picked her wicket.

Wolvaardt was the mainstay for the Proteas in the run chase, as the captain played a splendid knock under pressure. Annerie Dercksen added a crucial partnership for the 6th wicket, but the youngster fell for 35 runs. Wolvaardt became the first-ever women's cricketer to score centuries in both semifinal and final of a World Cup, but Deepti Sharma took her crucial wicket to put the Proteas under huge pressure. Chloe Tryon fell next and although Nadine de Klerk tried her best, India's bowlers did enough to secure the monumental victory.