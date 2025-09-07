US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Cricket Women's World Cup Trophy tours Visakhapatnam as India gears up for ICC Tournament By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 19:35 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is the 13th edition of the tournament, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. It is scheduled from September 30 to November 2, 2025.

This will be India's fourth time hosting the event and Sri Lanka's first. The tournament features eight teams: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Australia (defending champions), England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

The tournament follows a round-robin format where all teams play each other once. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. Matches will be held across various venues in both countries, including Indore, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, and Bengaluru in India, and Colombo in Sri Lanka. The final venue depends on Pakistan's qualification-if Pakistan reaches the final, it will be held in Colombo; otherwise, in Bengaluru.

The opening match on September 30 will feature co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, with a notable India vs Pakistan match on October 5.

Ahead of the tournament, the World Cup Trophy Tour with DP World took the voyage to Visakhapatnam on Sunday, September 7, 2025. The Women's World Cup is set to be held in India, and Vizag is set to host multiple matches in the tournament.

"The ACA has always taken pride in nurturing talent and contributing to the growth of Indian cricket, with several women cricketers from Andhra going on to represent the country with distinction. We're going to witness history with the first Women's World Cup matches to be played here. The intensity of this is already rising with the Trophy Tour, and with the participation of our women's T20 players, this is set to inspire our incredible talents to dream a bigger global stage, from here," ACA president Kesineni Sivanath said.

Andhra Cricket Association's Secretary Shri Sana Sathish Babu, said: "As we prepare for the upcoming matches, our focus is on delivering a vibrant and unforgettable cricketing experience for players, fans and spectators alike. I extend my best wishes to all the women's teams for a successful and inspiring tournament and I hope that it leaves millions inspired."