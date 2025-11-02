Women's World Cup Winners List: Full List of Champions after India beat South Africa to Win Maiden Title

How much Prize Money has India won after becoming Champions in Women's World Cup 2025?

India Women won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 by defeating South Africa Women by 52 runs in the final at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Batting first, India posted 298 for 7, led by Shafali Verma's 87 and Deepti Sharma's 58. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh also contributed valuable runs.

South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a brilliant 101, but the team fell short, all out for 246 in 45.3 overs. Deepti Sharma's exceptional bowling performance with 5 wickets for 39 runs played a pivotal role in restricting South Africa. This victory marks India Women's first 50-over World Cup title, highlighting their skill, determination, and consistency throughout the tournament, and creating a historic moment for Indian women's cricket.

This was the 13th edition of the competition, which sees the first encounter of a final which doesn't include Australia or England. In the previous twelve editions, Australia have won the title 7 times, while England have won 4 titles. New Zealand also won the World Cup once in 2000.

Women's World Cup History

The inaugural event took place entirely as a round-robin league in 1973, with no final match. England won the first tournament by topping the points table, with notable performances including a commanding century by Enid Bakewell and leadership by captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint.

Following the first World Cup, the tournament evolved into a knockout format with finals from 1982 onwards. Australia quickly rose to dominance, claiming multiple titles throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Their aggressive and skillful play led them to seven World Cup victories, the most by any nation.

England also remained a strong contender, winning four titles, including in the inaugural tournament and most recently in 2017. Other countries, like New Zealand, have also had moments of glory, winning the 2000 edition at home in a nail-biting final against Australia.

The venues chosen for finals have been iconic cricket grounds globally, such as Lord's in London, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Hagley Oval in Christchurch, reflecting the sport's international appeal.

Women's World Cup Facts

The first two editions of the tournament had no designated final, as the team with most points after the round robin stage was awarded as Champions.





The 2025 edition is the first one where neither England nor Australia will be part of the final.





England and Australia have dominated the Women's World Cup with 11 titles between them - Australia winning 7 and England winning 4. New Zealand won the solitary one in 2000.





Out of the 12 previous editions, the host nation has won the title 5 times. India have the opportunity to join England and Australia in this list.





India have previously played 2 Women's WC finals, losing both in 2005 and 2017.





In the inaugural edition of the Women's World Cup, West Indies cricket was not formed. Two Caribbean nations - Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica represented as nations.

Women's World Cup Champions List

Australia - 7

England - 4

New Zealand - 1

India - 1

Women's World Cup Winners List

Year Host(s) Final Venue Winner Winning Captain Result Runner-up 1973 England No final (Round robin) England Rachael Heyhoe Flint Won on points Australia 1978 India No final (Round robin) Australia Margaret Jennings Won on points England 1982 New Zealand Lancaster Park, Christchurch Australia Sharon Tredrea Won by 3 wickets England 1988 Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Australia Sharon Tredrea Won by 8 wickets England 1993 England Lord's, London England Karen Smithies Won by 67 runs New Zealand 1997 India Eden Gardens, Kolkata Australia Belinda Clark Won by 5 wickets New Zealand 2000 New Zealand Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln New Zealand Emily Drumm Won by 4 runs Australia 2005 South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion Australia Belinda Clark Won by 98 runs India 2009 Australia North Sydney Oval, Sydney England Charlotte Edwards Won by 4 wickets New Zealand 2013 India Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Australia Jodie Fields Won by 114 runs West Indies 2017 England Lord's, London England Heather Knight Won by 9 runs India 2022 New Zealand Hagley Oval, Christchurch Australia Meg Lanning Won by 71 runs England 2025 India, Sri Lanka DY Patil Academy, Navi Mumbai India Shafali Verma Won by 52 runs South Africa