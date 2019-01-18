Cricket

Wood replaces injured Stone in England squad

By Opta
Mark Wood
Mark Wood will fly out to Barbados for the three-match Test series against West Indies

London, January 18: Mark Wood has been called up to the England Test squad for the series against West Indies as a replacement for fellow paceman Olly Stone.

Stone will fly home from the Caribbean on Friday after he was ruled out of the tour with a stress fracture in his lower back.

Wood is due to arrive in Barbados over the weekend, having impressed the selectors on an England Lions tour to the United Arab Emirates.

The 29-year-old quick has taken 30 wickets at average of 41.73 in 12 Tests, with his last appearance in the format coming against Pakistan at Lord's last May.

England and West Indies start the three-match Test series at the Kensington Oval next Wednesday.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
