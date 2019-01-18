Wood replaces injured Stone in England squad

Stone will fly home from the Caribbean on Friday after he was ruled out of the tour with a stress fracture in his lower back.

Wood is due to arrive in Barbados over the weekend, having impressed the selectors on an England Lions tour to the United Arab Emirates.

The 29-year-old quick has taken 30 wickets at average of 41.73 in 12 Tests, with his last appearance in the format coming against Pakistan at Lord's last May.

England and West Indies start the three-match Test series at the Kensington Oval next Wednesday.

BREAKING NEWS Durham's @MAWood33 will replace @OllyStone2 in our Test squad in the West Indies. He is expected to arrive over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/MUdu6enCqx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 17, 2019