World Cup flashbacks: When Miandad dismissed Lloyd on his debut

The temperamental middle-order batsman had made his international debut in the 1975 World Cup as a 17-year-old. He played his first match against the West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham, and more than scoring a fifty or hundred, what had made Miandad special was that he had bowled 12 overs in the game and even took the prize scalp of Windies skipper Clive Lloyd!

It was a must-win game for Pakistan after they lost their first match to Australia by 73 runs. Majid Khan won the toss and elected to bat and Pakistan made 266 for seven in 60 overs.

Majid himself top scored for the team with 60 while Mushtaq Mohammad hit 55 and Wasim Raja 58. Miandad came in at No 6 (it was also the batting position of his final ODI which was in another World Cup match -- against India) and scored 24 off 32 balls with two fours.

Almost 200 wickets in 1st-class cricket

Pakistan kept the Windies under pressure as they lost half of their side for 99 and the their supporters were fancying a major upset in the tournament's history. The Asian side came up with some disciplined bowling and along with the frontline bowlers, Miandad also bowled his leg-spinners. Not many know that the cricketer has 191 wickets in first-class cricket apart with six five-wicket hauls and a best bowling figure of 7 for 39. In that game against the Windies, Miandad took the wicket of Lloyd (53) who was caught by wicket-keeper Wasim Bari.

Having come as third change bowler, Miandad conceded 46 runs from his 12 overs, but Pakistan failed to break the last-wicket partnership of Deryck Murray and Andy Roberts, who added 64 runs to take the Windies home by a thrilling 1-wicket margin.

The defeat threw Pakistan out of the tournament, but the world knew that a special talent had arrived. Miandad went on to play in another four World Cups and ended up with seven scalps in 233 One-day Internationals.

Match scorecard