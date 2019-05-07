ICC Cricket World Cup head-to-head: West Indies have 7-3 lead over Pakistan

The Windies have won the tournament twice (1975 and 1979) while Pakistan won it in 1992.

The two teams have an old rivalry in the showpiece event and the clash on May 31 in Nottingham also promises to be a high-voltage one.

In their last five encounters, however, Pakistan have beaten the Caribbeans 4-1 and the last of their meetings took place in April, 2017.

Pakistan and the West Indies have been meeting at World Cup s since the inuagural edition in 1975. They have played a total of 10 times with the West Indies having a comfortable lead of 7-3. Here we take a brief look at all past encounters between the two sides:

WI beat Pakistan by 1 wicket; group match; Birmingham; June 11, 1975:

The first-ever encounter between the two cricketing giants was quite a thriller and it was the West Indies who had the final laugh. Pakistan captain Majid Khan won the toss and elected to bat and Pakistan scored 266 for seven in 60 overs with the skipper himself scoring the highest for his team - 60. Wasim Raja and Mushtaq Mohammad also chipped in with fifties. The Windies had a collapse chasing the target despite skipper Clive Lloyd hitting 53 and lost their ninth wicket at 203. However, miracle struck as wicket-keepr Deryck Murray (61 not out) and Andy Roberts (24 not out) added a match-winning 64 runs for the final wicket to guide their side home. Sarfraz Nawaz, who took four wickets in the game was named the man of the match.

WI beat Pakistan by 43 runs; semifinal; Kennington Oval; June 20, 1979:

Pakistan had another golden opportunity to beat the Caribbeans, but squandered it. Asif Iqbal won the toss in the semifinal which was Pakistan's first and invited Loyd's team to bat first. Powered by half centuries from both the openers - Gordon Greenidge (73) and Desmond Haynes (65) and a 25-ball 34 from Collis King, the Windies posted a total of 293 for six in 60 overs. Iqbal was the best of the Pakistani bowlers with 4 for 56. In reply, the Pakistanis were cruising at 176 for one at one stage with Majid Khan (81) and Zaheer Abbas (93) batting. However, Abbas's dismissal opened the floodgates and Pakistan collapsed to be all out for 250 and lost by 43 runs. Colin Croft and Viv Richards took three wickets each. Greenidge was the man of the match.

WI beat Pakistan by 8 wickets; semifinal; Kennington Oval; June 22, 1983:

The two teams met in yet another World Cup semifinal in England, but the match this time ended one-sided. Lloyd won the toss and elected to field and despite 70 from opener Mohsin Khan, Pakistan managed only 184 for eight in 60 overs. Malcolm Marshall took 3 for 28 and Andy Roberts 2 for 25. The West Indies lost both their openers for 56, but a 80 not out from Viv Richards and an unbeatean 50 from Larry Gomes saw the defending champions making their third consecutive final by winning by eight wickets with almost 12 overs to spare. Pakistan skipper Imran Khan did not bowl in this match. Richards was adjudged the man of the match.

Pakistan beat WI by 1 wicket; group game; Lahore; October 16, 1987:

Pakistan eventually pulled one back, thanks to the gentleman's spirit of Courtney Walsh. Led by Richards, the West Indians were a pale shadow of their earlier World Cup teams in this edition. In the first group encounter held in Lahore, the Windies won the toss and elected to bat. But barring fifties from opener Phil Simmons and skipper Richards, none else could do well as they were all out for 216. Pakistan captain Imran took four wickets and Saleem Jaffar took three. Pakistan were not in a great comfort as they lost half their side for 110 despite 42 from Rameez Raja and 33 from Javed Miandad. However, a 56 from wicket-keeper-batsman Saleem Yousuf took them closer to the target. Pakistan lost their ninth wicket at 203, but Abdul Qadir and Jaffar won it for them, only after Walsh refused to 'Mankad' Jaffar, setting up a top precedent even though that loss cost the Windies a place in the semifinals. Walsh took 4 for 40 and Yousuf was the man of the match.

WI beat Pakistan by 28 runs; group game; Karachi; October 30, 1987:

It was an academic game for the West Indies in the tournament but they ensured that they ended their campaign well. Winning the toss, Richards opted to bat and in 50 overs, the WI posted a total of 258 for seven with Richie Richardson slamming a hundred (110). Richards himself scored 67. For Pakistan, both captain Imran and Wasim Akram took three wickets each. Pakistan started with a good response and their top four contributed with Raja scoring 70. But once Raja departed, Pakistan lost the plot and from 147 for 3, they could eventually manage 230 for nine, losing the game by 28 runs. Patrick Patterson and Winston Bejamin took three wickets each. Richardson was the man of the match.

WI beat Pakistan by 10 wickets; league game; Melbourne; February 23, 1992:

In one of their most thumping victories in modern days, the West Indies defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets. The entire game saw fall of just three wickets. Richie Richardson won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. Rameez Raja scored 102 off 158 balls while stand-in captain Javed Miandad scored 57 not out in 61 balls to see Pakistan reaching a score of 220 for two in 50 overs. Winston Benjamin and Roger Harper were the two wicket-takers. The West Indies had no problem whatsoever in knocking off the runs without losing a single wicket. Openers Desmond Haynes (93 not out) and Brian Lara (88 not out) drove their team home with almost three overs to spare. Lara was adjudged the man of the match.

Pakistan beat WI by 27 runs; group game; Bristol; May 16, 1999:

The two teams did not meet in the 1996 edition but opened their campaign in the 1999 tournament against each other. Wasim Akram won the toss and top scored for his team (43) as Pakistan put up a total of 229 for eight in 50 overs. Three other batsmen chipped in with scores of 30s (Ijaz Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf and Azhar Mahmood). Walsh and Mervyn Dillon took three wickets apiece. Shivnarine Chanderpaul scored 77 off 96 balls in response, but it was not enough as the other batsmen failed to withstand the Pakistan bowling attack. The West Indies led by Brian Lara were all out for 202, losing by 27 runs. Mahmood and Abdul Razzaq took three wickets each while the sensational Shoaib Akhtar took two wickets. Mahmood was the man of the match.

WI beat Pakistan by 54 runs; group game; Kingston; March 13, 2007:

Inzamam-ul-Haq asked Lara's side to bat first after winning the toss. Marlon Samuels hit 63 and Ramnaresh Sarwan 49 while Dwayne Smith scored a 15-ball 32 towards the closing to take the Caribbeans to 241 for nine in 50 overs. Pacer Iftikhar Anjum took three wickets while Umar Gul and Mohammad Hafeez chipped in with two each. Pakistan had a horrendous start to their chase, losing 3 for 39 and even though Inzamam (36) and Shoaib Malik (62) scored some runs, they were bowled out for 187 in the 48th over. The two Dwaynes - Smith and Bravo - took three wickets each with Smith being adjudged as the man of the match.

Pakistan beat WI by 10 wickets; quarterfinal; Dhaka; March 23, 2011:

The two sides met in a World Cup knock-out game after 28 years and it was a sweet revenge of the '92 loss for Pakistan. Darren Sammy won the toss and elected to bat but the Caribbean batting had a woeful day. From 58 for three, they were shot out for 112 with Chanderpaul remaining stranded at 44 not out. Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi took 4 for 30 while Mohammad Hafeez and Saeed Ajmal chipped in with two each. Pakistan openers Kamran Akmal (47 not out) and Hafeez (61 not out) saw them reaching the paltry target inside 21 overs and making the semifinals after 12 years. Hafeez was the man of the match.

WI beat Pakistan by 150 runs; group game; Christchurch; February 21, 2015:

The West Indies thumped Pakistan in their latest World Cup encounter even though many see them as a pale shadow of their golden days. Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat first and even without any batsman scoring a hundred, the Caribbeans scored 310 for six in 50 overs. Wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin top scored with 51 while Lendl Simmons scored 50. Andre Russell belted 42 not out off just 13 balls at No.8. Haris Sohail was the best Pakistan bowler with two wickets for 62. Pakistan had an incredible start, losing four wickets for just one run and though Shoaib Maqsood and Umal Akmal scored a couple of half-centuries, it was far from sufficient as the Men in Green collapsed to 160 all out. Jerome Taylor and Russell took three wickets each and Russell was adjudged the man of the match.