World Cup head-to-head: Australia lead New Zealand 7-3

WC Special | Schedule | Squads

In their 45-year-old rivalry, Australia have a clear upper edge with 90 wins in 136 games (almost 70 per cent success rate) while New Zealand could win only 39. Seven games did not yield any result. In their last five matches, New Zealand won two while the Kangaroos won one and two games were washed out.

At the World Cup, the two teams started playing each other only since 1987, the fourth edition. They have played 10 matches between 1987 and 2015 and of them, Australia won seven and NZ three.

1

4

Here is a brief look at the scores of the Australia-NZ games in the cricket World Cup:

Australia bt New Zealand by 3 runs; group tie; Indore; October 18-19, 1987

Jeff Crowe won the toss and sent Australia to bat in a rain-curtailed game on the reserve day. The match was reduced to 30 overs and Aussie opener David Boon scored 87 off 96 balls while Dean Jones made 52 off only 48 balls to take their team's total to 199 for four. Martin Snedden picked two for 36. New Zealand had a good start to their chase with the top three delivering. Martin Crowe scored 58 while opener John Wright made 47. But a collapse in the lower order saw the Kiwis falling short of the Australian total by just three runs. They ended up at 196 for nine with three Australian bowlers picking two wickets. Boon was the man of the match.

Australia bt New Zealand by 17 runs; group tie; Chandigarh; October 27, 1987

Allan Border won the toss in the return game and elected to bat. Opener Geoff Marsh's unbeaten 126 gave Australia a splendid foundation to deliver but they failed to make full use of the situation. Barring Jones's 56, no other Australian batsman could put up a resistance and from 151 for one, the Kangaroos ended up at 251 for eight, thanks to Tim May's 15 at No.9. Willie Watson was the best of the Kiwi bowlers with two for 46. NZ sent Snedden to open the innings with Wright and even after they gave a good start, the Kiwi batting made a mess and they were eventually all out for 234 to lose by 17 runs. Border took two for 27 and Marsh was the man of the match.

New Zealand bt Australia by 37 runs; league tie; Auckland; February 22, 1992

In the first clash of the 1992 World Cup in which both the co-hosts met each other, Martin Crowe's New Zealand scripted an upset by beating favourites Australia by 37 runs. Crowe won the toss and elected to bat and scored an unbeaten century (100 not out) to take his team to 248 for six after an initial trouble at 53 for three. Crag McDermott took two for 43. David Boon scored a retaliatory 100 for Australia but none of his colleagues could have a heart big enough to give him company. Australia were all out for 211 despite some resistance from Steve Waugh (38) with Gavin Larsen taking three for 30. Crowe was the man of the match as the win flagged off the Kiwis' dream run in the tournament.

Australia bt New Zealand by 6 wickets; quarterfinal; Madras; March 11, 1996

New Zealand skipper Lee Germon won the toss and elected to bat first. Chris Harris scored a scintillating 130 off 124 balls while Germon made 89 to power the Kiwis to 286 for nine in 50 overs. Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne took two wickets each. In reply, Mark Waugh blazed his way to 110 and his twin Steve making 59 as Australia overhauled the target in the 48th over with six wickets in hand. It was a poor outing for the New Zealand bowlers. Mark Waugh was the man of the match for scoring his third century of the tournament.

New Zealand beat Australia by 5 wickets; group match; Cardiff; May 20, 1999

Steve Waugh won the toss and elected to bat first. Geoff Allott's four for 37 made life difficult for the Australians as they ended up at 213 for eight in 50 overs. Darren Lehmann top scored with 76 while Ricky Ponting made 47. Chasing the target, New Zealand were in trouble early at 49 for four, but 80 not out from Roger Twose and 60 by Chris Cairns turned the tables around and gave New Zealand a victory by five wickets. Damien Fleming took 2 for 43. Twose was the man of the match.

Aus bt NZ by 96 runs; Super Six stage; Port Elizabeth; March 11, 2003

Stephen Fleming won the toss and sent Ricky Ponting's Australia to bat first. It was one of those rare days when the powerful Aussie batting line-up saw a collapse. They were reeling at 84 for seven when Andy Bichel (64) joined Michael Bevan (56) and the too put up 97 runs for the eighth wicket. Australia finished at 208 for nine with fast bowler Shane Bond taking six for 23. However, Brett Lee reciprocated on the Kangaroos' behalf with five for 42 and triggered a mammoth collapse in the NZ batting. Barring Fleming's 48, none could come to the Kiwis' rescue and they were all out for 112 in just over 30 overs. Bond was the man of the match.

Australia bt NZ by 215 runs; Super Eight stage; St George's; April 20, 2007

Ricky Ponting won the toss and chose to bat first. Opener Matthew Hayden belted 103 in just 100 balls while Shane Watson slammed 65 in 32 balls and Ponting 66 in 70 balls to power Australia to 348 for six in 50 overs. Pacer James Franklin took three for 74. For New Zealand, opener Peter Fulton scored 62 but the next best score was Scott Styris's 27. New Zealand were all out for a paltry 133 in 25.5 overs to lose by a whopping 215 runs. Spinner Brad Hogg took four for 29. Hayden was the man of the match.

Australia bt NZ by 7 wickets; group match; Nagpur; February 25, 2011

Ponting won the toss and asked Daniel Vettori's New Zealand to bat first. The Black Caps were reduced to 73 for six before the tail-enders led by Nathan McCullum (52) and Vettori (44) saw them crossing 200. New Zealand were all out for 206 in the 46th over with Mitchell Johnson picking four wickets for 33 runs. Australia had little problem chasing down the total with their openers Shane Watson (62) and wicket-keeper Brad Haddin (55) putting up 133 runs. The Kangaroos overhauled the target in 34 overs with pacer Hamish Bennett picking two for 63. Australia won by seven wickets with Johnson picked as the man of the match.

New Zealand bt Aus by 1 wicket; group match; Auckland; February 28, 2015

This game was a thriller which ultimately went New Zealand's way. Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bat but Trent Boult's five for 27 never allowed the Australians a breather. Brad Haddin top scored with 43 at No.8 but Australia were all out for a mere 151 in the 33rd over. The Black Caps were sitting pretty at 78 for one when their skipper Brendon McCullum fell for 50. New Zealand lost their next seven wickets for only 68 runs and it was all left to Kane Williamson (45) to give the final touches carrying the tail-enders with him. New Zealand won by one wicket in the 24th over as Mitchell Starc ended up with six for 28. Boult was the man of the match.

Australia beat New Zealand by 7 wickets; final; Melbourne; March 29, 2015

Brendon McCullum won the toss and elected to bat as New Zealander hunted for their maiden World Cup title. They were well placed at 150 for three when Ross Taylor (40) got dismissed. They had an incredible collapse from there on and lost seven wickets for only 33 runs. Grant Elliott, the hero of the semifinal against South Africa, was the top scorer with 83. NZ were all out for 183 but could not do a Kapil Dev's India as Australia romped home in the 34th over, losing just three wickets. Clarke scored 74 while Steve Smith made 56. James Faulkner took three wickets for 36 runs for Australia to be adjudged the man of the match.