World Cup head-to-head: England lead 6-4 against Sri Lanka

Special page | Schedule | Squads

Chasing a target of 349, Eoin Morgan's side ended up at 334 for nine despite two quickfire hundreds from Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

England will take on former champions Sri Lanka at Leeds on June 21. The hosts will start as favourites against Sri Lanka who have not been in their best of form in the recent times.

Though England have a 3-1 lead over Sri Lanka in their five recent-most meetings (one no result), overall the two teams have a neck-to-neck win-loss record in ODIs. In 74 meetings since 1982 when they first played, the Three Lions have won 36 times while the Lions 35 times. One match was tied while two games ended without a result.

In the World Cup, the two sides have met 10 times with England having a 6-4 lead.

1

2

However, they were 5-0 up once with the Lankans bouncing back to win four of the next five.

Here are the scores of past England-Sri Lanka games in the World Cup in brief:

England beat Sri Lanka by 47 runs; group match; Taunton; June 11, 1983

Bob Willis won the toss and elected to bat and David Gower's 130 propelled the hosts to 333 for nine in 60 overs. Allan Lamb scored 53. Ashantha de Mel and Rumesh Ratnayake took two wickets each. For Sri Lanka, captain Duleep Mendis scored 56 and wicket-keeper Guy de Alwis made an unbeaten 58 to take Lanka to 286 and they lost by 47 runs. Pacer Graham Dilley took four for 45. Gower was named man of the match.

England beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets; group match; Leeds; June 20, 1983

Willis won the toss and sent Sri Lanka to bat first this time. The Asians had a horrific day in the office as they were all out for a paltry 136 in 50.4 overs with opener Sidath Wettimuny top scoring with 22. Pacer Paul Allott took three for 41. England had no problem whatsoever in chasing down the target and they did it in less than 25 overs and losing just one wicket. Opener Graeme Fowler remained not out on 81. Willis was the man of the match for his incredible nine runs in nine overs figure!

England bt Sri Lanka by 108 runs; group match; Peshawar; October 17, 1987

Mike Gatting won the toss and elected to bat and led by Graham Gooch's 84, Allan Lamb's 76 and Gatting's 58, England reached 294 for six in 50 overs. Ravi Ratnayeke took two for 62. Lanka's target was reduced to 267 in 45 overs but they were never in the hunt. Arjuna Ranatunga top scored with 40 and Duleep Mendis's side could manage only 158 for eight in their allotted overs. Nine England players bowled in the match and spinners John Emburey and Eddie Hemmings took two wickets each. Lamb was the man of the match for his 58-ball knock.

England beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets; group match; Pune; October 30, 1987

Duleep Mendis won the toss and elected to bat but barring Roy Dias (80), no other Sri Lankan batsman could produce enough resistance. Ashanka Gurusinha scored 34 as Sri Lanka ended up at 218 for seven in 50 overs. Hemmings took three for 57. A couple of fifties from the England openers Gooch (61) and Tim Robinson (55) saw England comfortably reaching home in just the 42nd over and losing two wickets both of which were taken by Sridharan Jeganathan. Gooch was the man of the match.

England beat Sri Lanka by 106 runs; league match; Ballarat; March 9, 1992

Gooch won the toss and opted to bat. England reached 280 for six in 50 overs with the help of couple of fifties from Neil Fairbrother (63) and Alec Stewart (59). Ian Botham scored 47 and Graeme Hick made 41. Gurusinha was the most successful Sri Lanka bowler with two for 67. Aravinda de Silva's side was never in the hunt as they were reduced to 91 for five and though the tail tried to give an extended company to top scorer Ranatunga (36), Lanka were all out for 174 in 44 overs. Chris Lewis took four for 30 to back his six-ball 20 not out and was adjudged the man of the match.

Sri Lanka beat England by 5 wickets; quarterfinal; Faisalabad; March 9, 1996

Michael Atherton won the toss and elected to bat. But Phil DeFreitas (67) scored their only fifty and England scored 235 for eight in 50 overs. Sri Lanka by now had become a big power and the same total that would have ensured an English victory looked easily achievable. Sanath Jayasuriya's 44-ball 82 in the opening and backed by others pushed Sri Lanka to win the game with almost 10 overs to spare. Jayasuriya, who also took two wickets, was the man of the match as Sri Lanka made their first semifinals.

England beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets; group match; Lord's; May 14, 1999

Alec Stewart won the toss and elected to field and the islanders fell flat this time. Romesh Kaluwitharana's 57 at No.7 and captain Ranatunga's 32 saved some face but Sri Lanka could manage only 204 in 48.4 overs. Allan Mullally took four for 37. Stewart then led from the front with 88 and Graeme Hick scored 73 not out to see their team home with eight wickets in hand. Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan took a wicket each. Stewart, who also took three catches, was the man of the match.

Sri Lanka bt England by 2 runs; Super Eight stage; North Sound; April 4, 2007

Michael Vaughan won the toss and sent Mahela Jayawardene's team to bat first. Opener Upul Tharanga's 62 and Jayawardene's 56 were the only top features of the Sri Lankan innings as they folded for 235 in exactly 50 overs. Pacers Sajid Mahmood (four for 50) and Andrew Flintoff (three for 35) were the pick of the England bowlers. England were placed well at 126 for three, but the fall of Kevin Pietersen (58) triggered a collapse and they were restricted to 233 for eight in 50 overs despite an 87-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Ravi Bopara (52) and wicket-keeper Paul Nixon (42). Dilhara Fernando took three for 41. Bopara was the man of the match.

Sri Lanka beat England by 10 wickets; quarterfinal; Colombo; March 26, 2011

Andrew Strauss won the toss and elected to bat, but the difference was not much from the 1996 quarters. Jonathan Trott scored 86 and Eoin Morgan made 50 but England couldn't manage more than 229 for six in 50 overs. Muttiah Muralitharan took two for 54. English bowling had their worst day in the history of the World Cup as it failed to pick a single Sri Lankan wicket. Both openers Upul Tharanga (102 not out) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (108 not out) guided Sri Lanka home in 39.3 overs. Dilshan, who also took one wicket opening the bowling, was picked as the man of the match.

Sri Lanka beat England by 9 wickets; group game; Wellington; March 1, 2015

Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first. Joe Root clobbered 121 off 108 balls while Ian Bell scored 49 off 54 balls to take England to 309 for six in 50 overs. Six Sri Lankan bowlers took a wicket each. The match, however, proved to be a complete anti-climax as Sri Lanka lost only one wicket while chasing the 300-plus target. Opener Lahiru Thirimanne made 139 not out and Kumar Sangakkara scored 117 not out in just 86 balls (it was the second of his four consecutive hundreds in the tournament) as the Lankans romped home in 48th over. Moeen Ali took the only Sri Lankan wicket which was that of Dilshan. Sangakkara was the man of the match.