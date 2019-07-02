World Cup head-to-head: England have not beaten New Zealand since 1983; trail 3-5

The two teams have met each other 89 times so far with New Zealand winning 43, England 40, two games ending in a tie and four having no result.

In their last five encounters, England have won three as against New Zealand's two.

At the World Cup, the two teams have met eight times with New Zealand having a 5-3 lead.

England won the first three matches but haven't beaten NZ at the WC after 1983.

Here we take a brief look at all games that England and New Zealand have played till date:

England bt New Zealand by 80 runs; group match; Nottingham; June 11, 1975

New Zealand captain Glenn Turner won the toss and elected to field. Keith Fletcher scored 131 while skipper Mike Denness made 37 to take England to 266 for six in 60 overs. Spearhead Richard Collinge took two for 43. For the Kiwis, none except opener John Morrison (55) could put up a resistance and New Zealand were all out for 186 in 60 overs to lose by 80 runs. Tony Greig took four for 45 and Fletcher was the man of the match.

England beat New Zealand by 9 runs; semi-final; Manchester; June 20, 1979

New Zealand captain Mark Burgess won the toss and opted to field. Graham Gooch top-scored with 71 and captain Mike Brearley made 53 while Derek Randall's 42 not out towards the end saw the hosts ending up at 221 for eight in 60 overs. Brian McKechnie took two for 46. For the Kiwis, opener John Wright scored 69 but he took 137 balls. None of the other batsmen could show an intent to accelerate. Their late order tried to make things up with a surge but overs ran out for them and the Kiwis could managed 212 for nine in 60 overs to miss out from making their first final narrowly. Mike Hendrick took three for 55. Gooch was the man of the match.

England bt NZ by 106 runs; group match; Kennington Oval; June 9, 1983

England skipper Bob Willis won the toss and elected to bat first. Allan Lamb scored a scintillating century (102 off 105 balls) and the hosts reached 322 for six in 60 overs. Graham Dilley made 31 not out off 14 balls towards the end. For New Zealand, Martin Snedden took two wickets but gave away 105 runs, a record which was broken by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in 2019, also against England. In reply, the Kiwis were 85 for five and despite Martin Crowe's 97, they could manage only 216 to lose by a whopping 106 runs. Willis took two for 9 in 7 overs. Lamb was the man of the match.

NZ bt England by 2 wickets; group match; Birmingham; June 15, 1983

Kiwis captain Geoff Howarth won the toss and sent England to bat first. Despite David Gower's 92 not out and opener Graeme Fowler's 69, England could make 234 in 55.2 overs, losing all their wickets. Richard Hadlee and Lance Cairns took three wickets each. The Kiwis were in trouble yet again before Howarth's 60 and Jeremy Coney's unbeaten 66 brought their chase back on track. Hadlee's 31 off 45 down the order ensured that NZ won the match by just two wickets and one ball to spare. Willis took four for 42. Coney was the man of the match.

NZ bt England by 7 wickets; league match; Wellington; March 15, 1992

Martin Crowe won the toss and sent England, who were led in this game by Alec Stewart instead of regular captain Graham Gooch, to bat. Graeme Hick made 56 and Stewart scored 41 while Robin Smith contributed with 38. England finished at 200 for eight in 50 overs with as many as four New Zealand bowlers taking two wickets each. The Kiwis lost John Wright early but Andrew Jones's 78 and Crowe's 73 not out saw the home team winning by seven wickets with almost 10 overs to spare. Jones was the man of the match.

NZ bt England by 11 runs; group match; Ahmedabad; February 14, 1996

England captain Michael Atherton won the toss and sent Lee Germon's side to bat first. Opener Nathan Astle hit 101, his hundred on World Cup debut, to guide the Kiwis to 239 for six in 50 overs. Chris Cairns made 36 while Stephen Fleming did 28. Hick took two for 45. England lost Atherton early, but Stewart (34) and Hick (85) added 99 runs for the second wicket. But England's chase got gradually derailed from here on despite 36 from Neil Fairbrother. The tail-enders played some bits and pieces innings but England ended up at 228 for nine in 50 overs to lose by 11 runs. Pacer Dion Nash took 3 for 26. Astle was the man of the match.

NZ bt England by 6 wickets; group match; Gros Islet; March 16, 2007

Stephen Fleming won the toss and sent England to bat first. Despite 60 from Kevin Pietersen, England were left reeling at 138 for seven when wicket-keeper Paul Nixon made 42 not out and Liam Plunkett made 29 not out off 34 balls to take their team to 209 for svene in 50 overs. Shane Bond was the best Black Caps bowler with figures of two for 19. Michael Vaughan's side then had New Zealand in early trouble at 19 for three but Scott Styris's 87 not out and Jacob Oram's 63 not out took them home with six wickets and nine overs to spare. James Anderson took two for 39. Styris, who also took two wickets, was the man of the match.

NZ bt England by 8 wickets; group match; Wellington; February 20, 2015

Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first. But the England batsmen fell like a pack of cards in front of Tim Southee's firing pace. The seamer took his career-best seven for 33 to bundle the opponents out for 123 in 33.2 overs. Joe Root top scored with 46. New Zealand then rubbed more salt to the wound by finishing off the game in the 13th over! Captain Brendon McCullum blasted 77 off 25 balls to seal the game that last less than 47 overs. Chris Woakes took both the wickets that New Zealand lost. Southee was the man of the match.