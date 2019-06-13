World Cup head-to-head: India lead West Indies 5-3

World Cup special | Fixture | Squads

Both teams have won the trophy twice and have met many times in the World Cup. India had won their first title defeating the Windies in the final of the 1983 edition. Overall, these two teams have met 126 times with India winning 59 and the Caribbeans 62.

Two matches were tied while three had no results. In their last five meetings, India have won three while the Windies won one while one game was tied. India captain Virat Kohli had scored three consecutive hundreds in the last series that India had played with the West Indies at home in October-November last year.

At the World Cup, India and the Windies have met eight times, including in the final of the 1983 edition. India are leading 5-3 at the moment with the Windies' last win over them coming way back in 1992.

1

8

Here is a look at the brief results of all India-West Indies matches in the World Cup:

West Indies beat India by 9 wickets; group match; Birmingham; June 9, 1979

In their first-ever clash at the World Cup, Clive Lloyd won the toss and sent India to bat first. Gundappa Viswanath was the only batsman to put up a resistance with 75 as Srinivas Venkataraghavan's India were all out for 190 in 53.1 overs. Michael Holding was the pick of the Caribbean bowlers with four for 33. Opener Gordon Greenidge then scored 106 not out as the West Indies won the game in the 52nd over losing just one wicket which was taken by Kapil Dev. Greenidge was the man of the match.

India bt West Indies by 34 runs; group match; Old Trafford; June 9-10, 1983

Lloyd won the toss and asked India to bat first again. However, Kapil Dev's India were a determined lot this time and scored 262 for eight in 60 overs with Yashpal Sharma making 89. Holding, Malcolm Marshall and Larry Gomes took two wickets each. The West Indies' batting crumbled in the face of an impressive Indian bowling attack and were reduced to 157 for nine. It was the 71-run partnership for the final wicket between Andy Roberts (37 not out) and Joel Garner (37) that the West Indies reach a respectable total of 228 as they lost by 34 runs. Roger Binny and Ravi Shastri took three wickets each. Yashpal Sharma was the man of the match.

West Indies beat India by 66 runs; group match; Oval; June 15, 1983

Lloyd won the third toss in a row and opted to bat this time. Viv Richards scored a magnificent century (119) while Lloyd made 41 and the West Indies totalled 282 for nine in 60 overs. Binny took three wickets but conceded 71 runs. India had a bad start and Dilip Vengsarkar was retired hurt. Mohinder Amarnath waged a lone battle with 80 and Kapil scored 36 but India could not manage more than 216 to lose by 66 runs. Holding took three for 40. Richards was the man of the match.

India beat West Indies by 43 runs; final; Lord's; June 25, 1983

It was Lloyd again who won the toss and invited Kapil Dev's side to bat first. Indian batsmen had an ordinary day out with Krishnamachari Srikkanth top scoring with 38. India were all out for 183 in the 55th over with Andy Roberts taking three for 32. But Kapil's Devils did not lose heart with the small total and fought back with vigour to bowl the West Indies out for 140 runs in 52 overs. Viv Richards top scored with 33 and was brilliantly caught by the captain himself. Madan Lal and Amarnath took three wickets each as India won by 43 runs to lift their maiden World Cup. Amarnath was the man of the match.

West Indies bt India by 5 wickets; league match; Wellington; March 10, 1992

Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and elected to bat and from a comfortable position of 101 for one, India were all out for 197 in 49.4 overs. The innings slumped after Azharuddin departed for 61, the top score. India lost their last seven wickets for just 31 runs. Anderson Cummins took four for 33. India picked four West Indian wickets for less than 100 but Keith Arthurton's 58 not out took them home in the 41st over. Brian Lara scored 41. Javagal Srinath took two for 23. Cummins was the man of the match. Richie Richardson was the captain of the West Indies.

India bt West Indies by 5 wickets; group match; Gwalior; February 21, 1996

Richardson won the toss and elected to bat. He opened the innings and top scored with 47 but a collapse saw the West Indies getting bowled out for 173 in 50 overs. Anil Kumble took three for 35. India had a poor start with two for 15, but Sachin Tendulkar's 70 helped the Men in Blue to win the match by 5 wickets in less than 40 overs. The West Indies wicket-keeper dropped Tendulkar early in the game and it was the turning point. Curtly Ambrose and Roger Harper took two wickets each. Tendulkar was the man of the match.

India bt West Indies by 80 runs; group match; Chennai; March 20, 2011

The two teams met in the World Cup after a gap of 15 years and three editions in Chennai. Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat and after Tendulkar failed in the game, Yuvraj Singh slammed 113 and Virat Kohli 59. India were all out for 268 in 49.1 overs with pacer Ravi Rampaul taking five for 51. Darren Sammy's side was placed comfortably at 154 for two when opener Devon Smith (81) fell. The West Indies lost wickets in a heap from there on to get all out for 188 in 43 overs to lose by 80 runs. Zaheer Khan took three for 26 and Yuvraj was the man of the match after chipping in with two for 18.

India beat West Indies by 4 wickets; group match; Perth; March 6, 2015

Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat but barring his own 57 at No.9, the West Indies batting had nothing much to write about. They were all out for 182 in 44.2 overs with pacer Mohammed Shami taking 3 for 35. India had early problems and lost their fourth wicket on 78 when skipper Dhoni (45 not out) put up three back-to-back partnerships with Suresh Raina (22), Ravindra Jadeja (13) and Ravichandran Ashwin (16 not out) to take his side home in the 40th over. Jerome Taylor and Andre Russell took two wickets each. India won by four wickets and Shami was the man of the match.