Wriddhiman Saha should be part of India’s World Cup squad too: Kiran More

New Delhi, Jan 9: Kiran More, the former Indian international wicket-keeper, has no doubt that Wriddhiman Saha is the best wicket-keeper in the world now in Test cricket.

Saha breaks Dhoni's record

The chairman of the national selection committee in between 2002 and 2005, while speaking over phone from Baroda on Monday, seemed ecstatic to have watched Saha's keeping skills in the Cape Town Test. Saha created Indian record with most dismissals (10) behind the stumps in a Test match.

55-year-old More, told MyKhel, “Yes, Wriddhiman deserved to break MS Dhoni’s nine-dismissals' haul, that former India captain achieved in Melbourne against Australia four years ago to create the record.”

More remembered when he first saw the Bengal wicket-keeper around in early 2000.

He added, “I can remember him seeing for the first time around in early 2000 in a one-week camp for the country’s promising junior wicket-keepers and in the first impression, I was happy to have noticed Wriddhiman’s tenacity to learn about wicket-keeping. I was confident that this boy would progress a lot in future. Today he got the reward of his dedication and hard-work.”

When asked about Wriddhiman’s speciality while keeping behind the stumps, Kiran More explained, “He is strong on the off-side as well as on the leg-side. Kagiso Rabada’s catch against R Ashwin’s bowling was the best I feel. Rabada was trying to cut the delivery and naturally, the ball gained additional speed. It is extremely difficult for any wicket-keeper to collect it. But I was amazed to have watched Wriddhiman picking it up with effortless ease! He has developed a perfect vision while watching the ball behind the stumps. This is a mandatory quality for any wicket-keeper.”

The former chairman of selection committee commented he wants Wriddhiman to get into the shorter format of the game also.

“If I am not wrong then Wriddhiman has already struck a century and six fifties in the IPL. So why should he be not included in the national squad along with MS Dhoni? Especially, when World Cup is coming up next year, I feel Wriddhiman must be in the Indian team," he signed off.