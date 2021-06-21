WTC Final: Explained: The reserve day rules at the Ageas Bowl

It's rarity these days to have a reserve day for Test matches, but it has been envisaged to ensure full five days of play for the WTC Final. Here's an explainer on the reserve day for WTC Final.

1. Is there a reserve day for WTC Final?

The simple answer is YES. Once the opening day of the World Test Championship final was called off due to rain on Friday (June 18), the reserve day has come into the equation as six hours were lost on that day itself.

2. What are the ICC guidelines on reserve day?

The reserve day officially came into effect half an hour into the second session (6:40 pm IST on Friday (June 18). So, two and half hours of play will be covered up within the next five days. It will now be 98 overs per day and whatever overs were lost during the first five days will be bowled on the reserve day.

"In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day," an ICC statement said.

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day," ICC said in a release.

3. What happens if the WTC Final ends in a draw/tie

India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners if the WTC Final in Southampton ends in a draw/tie. In the last five years, England hosted 32 Test matches and only four of them have ended in draw, an indication that even if rain plays spoilsport the WTC final may go the distance.

4. Why Southampton was selected as venue for WTC Final?

The BCCI was taken into confidence by both the ICC and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) before they finalised the venue which houses a five-star facility within the premises of Ageas Bowl, helping create a tight bio-secure bubble for all concerned.