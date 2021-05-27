WTC Final: New Zealand begin net practice, warm-up games ahead of Test matches

After this series, the Black Caps will lock horns against India in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC Final).

"The guys are pretty excited to see the sun out, so it was nice to get out and start getting on some grass pitches after being indoors for a few days, and trying to make some adjustments which you try to do when you turn up to a new country," stuff.co.nz quoted Williamson as saying.

The 19-man New Zealand squad has been split into two teams for their only warmup match before the first Test against England at Lord's. In the warm-up match, Tom Latham XI will battle against Kane Williamson XI at their base at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"Warm-up games are important in trying to get the guys acclimatised in terms of time in the legs, and bowlers get their loads in. It will be nice to add a little bit of match intensity to make those steps forward to the first test match. It's nice to have that preparation and practice and hopefully guys get what they need," said Williamson.

Earlier, New Zealand's practice ahead of the two-match Test series against England had been hampered by rain in Southampton, but head coach Gary Stead said that his side is on the right track because of some quality sessions back home.

Since arriving in Southampton, the Kiwis were not able to train outdoors in a proper manner due to England's wettest May-s. The Met Office had reported that the UK was at its 10th wettest May since the records began in 1862.

"I guess when you come to an English summer you still expect to get outside occasionally. It's been a little bit frustrating, because you come over and guys just want to get a feel for the different conditions here," stuff.co.nz quoted Stead as saying.

"We've been lucky with the build-up we had in New Zealand. We trained on grass wickets, we had two camps as well. So it's not like we're miles behind or anything like that," he added.