WTC Final New Zealand vs India: Play abandoned on Day 1 due to constant rain, wet outfield in Southampton

The toss for the marquee clash between the top two teams of the WTC in the last two years couldn't be held as the drizzle never ceased and allowed the groundsmen to make the pitch match ready. The match will now begin on Saturday (June 19) at 10:30 AM local time i.e. 3:00 PM (IST).

There was an official pitch inspection scheduled for 7:30 PM (IST) but the wet outfield and constant drizzle forced the match officials to take the decision to call-off the day's play.

The match was scheduled to begin at 3 pm (IST) but the inclement weather ensured that the pitch at the stadium was covered. It was later announced that the toss will be held after the lunch session if it stops raining, and the groundsmen get enough time to clear the outfield. But it continued to pour and the chances of starting the game even in the second session turned bleak.

The ICC has, however, kept a reserve day to make up for time lost because of inclement weather. Rain has been forecast in Southampton for the most part of the inaugural title clash in the longest format.

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC had laid out in the playing conditions for the WTC Final.