WTC Final: Southampton weather, rain forecast on Day 4 of World Test Championship

As per the forecast for Monday (June 21), the Southampton weather could see some heavy spells of rain with the temperature at the ground hovering between 12 and 14 degree Celsius. It is not a great news if you are a cricket enthusiast as you could see only limited action, and then there is the possibility of no cricket even. Alas!

However, New Zealand had gained a slender upper hand after bowling out India for 217 in their first innings and then reached 101 for 2 in their first dig before bad light ended the day's play. Pacer Jamieson was the star of the day, taking a fifer and once again proving a thorn in the flesh for India.

Jamieson started his act of destruction with a wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli, no less. May be there is some sort of pattern and this we know talk about huge amount, the one that I was able to get him (Kohli) today certainly seamed back a little-bit.

"And that was pretty hard to control as a bowler and pretty harder to manage as a batter no matter who you are. So, I don't think it is necessarily just for him (Kohli)," Jamieson said.

"Yeah, obviously he (Kohli) is a massive part of their team and pretty big wicket to get, so to get him pretty early morning, was I guess was nice and pleasing and pretty crucial for how the day followed," said the right-arm pacer after Day 3 proceedings.