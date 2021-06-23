Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WTC Final: Virat Kohli congratulates BJ Watling on his last day in international cricket, ICC lauds Kohli

By

Southampton, June 23: India captain Virat Kohli might not have had a fine performance with the bat on day six of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand on Wednesday (June 23), he certainly won over several hearts with his gesture.

India cricketer - who was the overnight batsman - walked into the middle to resume batting on the reserve day at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. At the start of the day's play, Kohli went on to shake hands with New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling - who walked on the field for one last time in international cricket.

Watling will retire from Test cricket after the WTC final and his teammates even asked him to step first on the field as a mark of their love and respect.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and shared the video of a "nice gesture" from Kohli as he congratulated Watling on his last day. "A nice gesture from the Indian skipper congratulating the @BLACKCAPS wicket-keeper on the final day of his international career," the video was captioned.

Kohli, however, had a rather disappointing outing with the bat on Wednesday as he could only add five runs to his overnight score of eight on Day 6. The India skipper was dismissed by his Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson and Watling took the catch behind the stumps.

Kohli was dismissed by Jamieson - his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate - for the second time in the match. Soon after Kohli's departure, the tall Kiwi quick sent Cheteshwar Pujara back to the pavilion.

Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand in the first innings as he picked up his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests.

Later in the day, while collecting a throw from Kane Williamson, Watling hurt his ring finger which was dislocated but the wicketkeeper didn't leave the field due to injury.

Comments

MORE WTC FINAL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England women's team squad announced
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 18:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 23, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments