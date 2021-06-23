WTC Final: Virat Kohli congratulates BJ Watling on his last day in international cricket, ICC lauds Kohli

India cricketer - who was the overnight batsman - walked into the middle to resume batting on the reserve day at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. At the start of the day's play, Kohli went on to shake hands with New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling - who walked on the field for one last time in international cricket.

Watling will retire from Test cricket after the WTC final and his teammates even asked him to step first on the field as a mark of their love and respect.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and shared the video of a "nice gesture" from Kohli as he congratulated Watling on his last day. "A nice gesture from the Indian skipper congratulating the @BLACKCAPS wicket-keeper on the final day of his international career," the video was captioned.

A nice gesture from the Indian skipper congratulating the @BLACKCAPS wicket-keeper on the final day of his international career

Kohli, however, had a rather disappointing outing with the bat on Wednesday as he could only add five runs to his overnight score of eight on Day 6. The India skipper was dismissed by his Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson and Watling took the catch behind the stumps.

Kohli was dismissed by Jamieson - his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate - for the second time in the match. Soon after Kohli's departure, the tall Kiwi quick sent Cheteshwar Pujara back to the pavilion.

Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand in the first innings as he picked up his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests.

Later in the day, while collecting a throw from Kane Williamson, Watling hurt his ring finger which was dislocated but the wicketkeeper didn't leave the field due to injury.