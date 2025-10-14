English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
WTC Points Table 2025-27: Latest Standings After India Beat West Indies 2-0 - IND, PAK, SA, AUS, ENG, WI, SL, BAN, NZ

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

WTC Points Table 2025-27: Team India continued their dominant run in Test cricket, defeating the West Indies by a comprehensive margin in the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

With this victory, India sealed the series 2-0 and extended their remarkable 27-match unbeaten streak against the Caribbean side in the longest format of the game.

WTC Points Table
WTC Points Table 2025-27 Updated Standings, Photo: BCCI- X

The win also had a significant impact on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. India, who have now played seven matches in the ongoing cycle, climbed to a Points Percentage (PCT) of 61.9 with four wins, two losses, and one draw - all three results coming against England earlier this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side stays firm at third place in the table, keeping their WTC Final hopes on track.

Meanwhile, the West Indies remain winless in this cycle, having lost all five of their matches so far. Their disappointing campaign leaves them at the bottom of the table with zero points.

At the top of the standings, Australia continue to dominate with a perfect record - three wins in three games, giving them a PCT of 100. Sri Lanka, who have played just two Tests so far, occupy the second position with a PCT of 66.67, having won one and drawn one.

England, despite having the most matches in the cycle after India, sit in fourth place with a PCT of 43.33 from five outings (two wins, two losses, and one draw). The Three Lions are preparing for a stern challenge next month as they gear up for The Ashes, which could be decisive in their WTC campaign.

Further down, Bangladesh are placed fifth with a PCT of 16.67, managing one draw and one defeat from their two matches. Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand are yet to begin their respective WTC journeys. However, Pakistan and South Africa are currently in action at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and the outcome of that match could see early movement in the standings.

World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table
Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1 Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100
2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67
3 India 7 4 2 1 52 61.9
4 England 5 2 2 1 26 43.33
5 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67
6 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0
- New Zealand Yet to play - - - - -
- Pakistan Yet to play - - - - -
- South Africa Yet to play - - - - -

Story first published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 11:47 [IST]
