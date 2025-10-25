Cricket Yograj Singh omits MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar - names this player as Greatest India Cricketer By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 15:00 [IST]

Yograj Singh, never one to mince words, has once again sparked debate in the cricketing world. In the history of Indian cricket, there have been a plethora of star players who have gone on to etch their name as legends of the game.

Since the Indian cricket team came into existence, players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar have not just been generational talents, but have elevated the dynamics of cricket in this country, both on and off the field.

According to Yograj Singh, the greatest cricketer ever to have donned the India shirt is none other than his son, Yuvraj Singh. When asked in a recent podcast with Krishnank Atrey to name India's best cricketer, the former cricketer didn't hesitate before placing his son atop the list.

"If you talk about all-rounders, then Kapil Dev. If you talk about batsmen, then you have Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly, all these guys. But I think Yuvi is topping everybody in my book," Yograj said, adding, "He would have played about 200 Test matches and maybe 200 centuries, which I thought... and he was capable of."

Yograj's praise only reinforces the legacy Yuvraj built on the field-a fearless match-winner whose passion and power transformed countless contests for India. Even after retirement, he continues to shape Indian cricket, mentoring young talents like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, both of whom are now key figures for Team India.

Yuvraj Singh's crowning glory came in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he played a pivotal all-round role in India's triumph. His performances-362 runs, 15 wickets, and four Man of the Match awards-earned him the Player of the Tournament title. Battling illness and pressure, Yuvraj's resilience became a symbol of India's determination and success.