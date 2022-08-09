You have brought great laurels for our country: Virat Kohli congratulates all CWG athletes

With a total of 61 medals in their kitty, India finished fourth in the medal tally with 22 Gold, 15 Silver, and 23 Bronze medals in the Birmingham Games which concluded on Monday (Aug 8).

Kohli shared a picture on his Koo account in which all the Indian athletes can be seen celebrating their victory post the medal win.

"You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind," Kohli wrote on the Koo app.

With 61 medals from this edition, India couldn’t surpass their medal tally from Gold Coast Games. But India’s show in Birmingham has been excellent, considering Shooting was not included in this edition.

India finished the last day on an absolute medal rush by securing 4 Gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze. India's best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.

While, the men’s Hockey team could only settle for a Silver as they were drowned by Australia 7–0 in the gold medal match, the Indian shuttlers were outstanding throughout the games as they secured 6 (3 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze) medals in the 6 categories with only Mixed Doubles missing out.

While the wrestling, weightlifting and boxing contingent did not disappoint, accounting for a bulk of the medals, India was in for a lot of surprise at the Games as well, with lawn bowls, athletics bagging medals, along with a decent showing from table tennis, squash. While the Indian women’s cricket team lost to Australia in the final to settle for silver, the women’s hockey team clinched a historic bronze as the Indian contingent returned home on the back of a successful Games.