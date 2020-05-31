Cricket
Yuvraj Singh accepts Sachin Tendulkar's juggle challenge using blindfold in the kitchen - WATCH

By

New Delhi, May 31: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday (May 31) challenged cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar for another challenge.

Taking the ongoing juggling the cricket ball challenge to the next level, Yuvraj posted a video on his Twitter handle in which the southpaw could be seen using a blindfold and juggling a tennis ball with a chapati roller in the kitchen.

Yuvraj tweeted, "Master you have broken so many records on the field time to break my record of 100 in the kitchen! Sorry, couldn't post full video cause it will be too long to count 100. paji back to you hope you don't break other things in the kitchen @sachin_rt."

Earlier this month, Tendulkar had not only accepted Yuvraj's first challenge but actually threw it back to the cricketer by doing the same blindfolded.

"Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option. So now I am giving you a difficult option. I am nominating you, my friend, come on do it for me buddy," said Tendulkar while juggling the ball in the video.

Yuvraj had earlier challenged his former teammates Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh for the same and both the cricketers completed it in their own styles.

The cricketers are urging the public to stay indoors and stay safe during the ongoing lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the lockdown is now going to be eased in the coming days and the lives will slowly get back to normal. But people will have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent themselves from contracting the deadly disease.

Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 13:53 [IST]
