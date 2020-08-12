Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yuvraj Singh posts an emotional message for Sanjay Dutt as reports of actor being diagnosed with cancer emerge

By

New Delhi, Aug 12: A day after reports emerged that veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with lung cancer, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote an emotional post for the actor.

Yuvraj, who himself is a cancer survivor, took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery."

The 61-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness. He was discharged from the medical facility on August 10. He was tested for COVID-19 and the report came negative.

Later on August 11, film critic Komal Nahta announced the news of the actor being diagnosed with lung cancer on Twitter and reports later emerged stating that the actor's cancer is at stage three.

He put a statement on Tuesday (August 11) announcing he would be taking a "short break" from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment.

However later Dutt requested well-wishers to not speculate about his health amid rumours that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has three films up for release on digital platforms. While "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India", will premiere on Disney+Hotstar, action-thriller "Torbaaz" will stream on Netflix. He will also star in the second installment of "KGF" and "Shamshera", alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

More CANCER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Women T20: Germany v Austria: Schedule
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 18:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue