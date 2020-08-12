Yuvraj Singh posts an emotional message for Sanjay Dutt as reports of actor being diagnosed with cancer emerge

Yuvraj, who himself is a cancer survivor, took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery."

The 61-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness. He was discharged from the medical facility on August 10. He was tested for COVID-19 and the report came negative.

Later on August 11, film critic Komal Nahta announced the news of the actor being diagnosed with lung cancer on Twitter and reports later emerged stating that the actor's cancer is at stage three.

He put a statement on Tuesday (August 11) announcing he would be taking a "short break" from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment.

However later Dutt requested well-wishers to not speculate about his health amid rumours that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has three films up for release on digital platforms. While "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India", will premiere on Disney+Hotstar, action-thriller "Torbaaz" will stream on Netflix. He will also star in the second installment of "KGF" and "Shamshera", alongside Ranbir Kapoor.