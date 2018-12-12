Yuvraj Singh turns 37: Sourav, Sachin, Sehwag lead cricketers in wishing 'the fighter' on Twitter

New Delhi, Dec 12: Veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday on Wednesday (December 12). The left-handed batsman who, at present, is trying hard to make it to India's limited-overs side threw a small party at his home to celebrate his birthday.

Yuvi was joined by his former India teammate Zaheer Khan in the party, perhaps held at the former's home. The talented southpaw was joined by his wife Hazel Keech at his birthday celebration.

Zaheer's actor wife Sagarika Ghatage posted the images of Yuvraj's birthday bash on her Instagram handle.

"Happy birthday, Yuvraj. Wishing you the best of the best always. Love," she captioned Sagarika's post on Instagram.

Yuvraj is still hailed as one of the best match-winners India has ever had and his memorable knocks for India across all formats are still fresh in the memories of the cricketers as well as the fans.

The Yuvraj, at present, is not a part of the Indian cricket team. But he hasn't yet given up hope of playing for India despite being ignored repeatedly.

The cricketer was awarded the man of the tournament when India lifted the ICC World Cup 2011 at Wankhede Stadium, under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Post World Cup, Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer which he conquered and showed his fighting spirit to return on the cricketing field. The cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to greet their fighter on his birthday.