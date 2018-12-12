Yuvraj Singh turns 37: Sourav, Sachin, Sehwag lead cricketers in wishing 'the fighter' on Twitter

|
ICC
The ICC tweeted a video of Yuvraj's iconic 6-sixes against England during the ICC World T20 in 2007 to greet the southpaw on his birthday.
BCCI
The BCCI also tweeted a video of Yuvi's century knock against England which was his 9th ODI century. That century at Rajkot (in 2008) was the second fastest ton for India in the ODIs, back then.
Sourav Ganguly
Former India captain and legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly, under whose leadership Yuvraj made his international debut, took to his Twitter handle to wish the fighter on his birthday.
Virender Sehwag
Yuvraj's former India teammate Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Yuvi on his birthday.
Sachin Tendulkar
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also hailed Yuvraj's fighting spirit and greeted him on his birthday.
VVS Laxman
The Very Very Special Laxman had a very very special birthday message for the fighter on his birthday.
Mohammad Kaif
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif - who along with Yuvraj played a significant role in India's historic win over England in 2002 Natwest Trophy final - greeted Yuvraj on his birthday.
Shikhar Dhawan
India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan greeted Yuvraj on his birthday and conveyed his best wishes to the southpaw.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma greeted the eternal superstar Yuvraj on his birthday.
Irfan Pathan
Senior India pacer Irfan Pathan also greeted Yuvraj with a special message on his birthday.
Harbhajan Singh
This is how veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh wished Yuvi on his birthday.