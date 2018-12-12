Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Yuvraj Singh turns 37: Sourav, Sachin, Sehwag lead cricketers in wishing 'the fighter' on Twitter

By
Yuvraj Singh turns 37: Sourav, Sachin, Sehwag lead cricketers in wishing the fighter on Twitter

New Delhi, Dec 12: Veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday on Wednesday (December 12). The left-handed batsman who, at present, is trying hard to make it to India's limited-overs side threw a small party at his home to celebrate his birthday.

Yuvi was joined by his former India teammate Zaheer Khan in the party, perhaps held at the former's home. The talented southpaw was joined by his wife Hazel Keech at his birthday celebration.

Zaheer's actor wife Sagarika Ghatage posted the images of Yuvraj's birthday bash on her Instagram handle.

"Happy birthday, Yuvraj. Wishing you the best of the best always. Love," she captioned Sagarika's post on Instagram.

Yuvraj is still hailed as one of the best match-winners India has ever had and his memorable knocks for India across all formats are still fresh in the memories of the cricketers as well as the fans.

The Yuvraj, at present, is not a part of the Indian cricket team. But he hasn't yet given up hope of playing for India despite being ignored repeatedly.

The cricketer was awarded the man of the tournament when India lifted the ICC World Cup 2011 at Wankhede Stadium, under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Post World Cup, Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer which he conquered and showed his fighting spirit to return on the cricketing field. The cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to greet their fighter on his birthday.

ICC

The ICC tweeted a video of Yuvraj's iconic 6-sixes against England during the ICC World T20 in 2007 to greet the southpaw on his birthday.

BCCI

The BCCI also tweeted a video of Yuvi's century knock against England which was his 9th ODI century. That century at Rajkot (in 2008) was the second fastest ton for India in the ODIs, back then.

Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly, under whose leadership Yuvraj made his international debut, took to his Twitter handle to wish the fighter on his birthday.

Virender Sehwag

Yuvraj's former India teammate Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Yuvi on his birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also hailed Yuvraj's fighting spirit and greeted him on his birthday.

VVS Laxman

The Very Very Special Laxman had a very very special birthday message for the fighter on his birthday.

Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif - who along with Yuvraj played a significant role in India's historic win over England in 2002 Natwest Trophy final - greeted Yuvraj on his birthday.

Shikhar Dhawan

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan greeted Yuvraj on his birthday and conveyed his best wishes to the southpaw.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma greeted the eternal superstar Yuvraj on his birthday.

Irfan Pathan

Senior India pacer Irfan Pathan also greeted Yuvraj with a special message on his birthday.

Harbhajan Singh

This is how veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh wished Yuvi on his birthday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Best fast bowlers India ever had: Arun
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 13:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    Read in Telugu: 1969 తర్వాత పాక్‌పై విజయం: చరిత్ర సృష్టించిన న్యూజిలాండ్

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue