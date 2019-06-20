Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yuzvendra Chahal's super cute snapchat video with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni - Watch

By
Yuzvendra Chahals super cute snapchat video with MS Dhonis daughter Ziva Dhoni - Watch

New Delhi, June 20: Veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is also in England with her parents and the little one having a blast. Every now and then, she could be seen enjoying with her dad's teammates and people just love them.

During the marquee clash between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford, Ziva was seen having a 'screaming competition' with Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant - who's also referred as the babysitter. Sitting in the stands, the two could be seen screaming at each other during the match.

In a latest video uploaded by Ziva Dhoni's Instagram handle, the little one could now be seen doing a snapchat with India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The adorable video is being loved by followers and fans on the social media. The cricketer could be seen applying a dog filter and enjoying with the former India captain's daughter.

Team India will next face Afghanistan in their ICC World Cup campaign on Saturday (June 22) in Southampton.

More YUZVENDRA CHAHAL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 26 - June 20 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 17:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue