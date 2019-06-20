Yuzvendra Chahal's super cute snapchat video with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni - Watch

New Delhi, June 20: Veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is also in England with her parents and the little one having a blast. Every now and then, she could be seen enjoying with her dad's teammates and people just love them.
During the marquee clash between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford, Ziva was seen having a 'screaming competition' with Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant - who's also referred as the babysitter. Sitting in the stands, the two could be seen screaming at each other during the match.
The cutest video on the internet today !! Thank you @RishabPant777 for this one. #ZivaDhoni #IndvPak #Ziva pic.twitter.com/3yMWYmRx5a— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 16, 2019
In a latest video uploaded by Ziva Dhoni's Instagram handle, the little one could now be seen doing a snapchat with India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The adorable video is being loved by followers and fans on the social media. The cricketer could be seen applying a dog filter and enjoying with the former India captain's daughter.
Next up.. @yuzi_chahal fun with the little priceless #Ziva #ZivaDhoni #TeamIndia #CWC19— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 19, 2019
May be a debut by Ziva in the Chahal TV soon ? pic.twitter.com/yJX6Gh4XZA
Team India will next face Afghanistan in their ICC World Cup campaign on Saturday (June 22) in Southampton.
