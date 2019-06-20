Yuzvendra Chahal's super cute snapchat video with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni - Watch

During the marquee clash between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford, Ziva was seen having a 'screaming competition' with Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant - who's also referred as the babysitter. Sitting in the stands, the two could be seen screaming at each other during the match.

In a latest video uploaded by Ziva Dhoni's Instagram handle, the little one could now be seen doing a snapchat with India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The adorable video is being loved by followers and fans on the social media. The cricketer could be seen applying a dog filter and enjoying with the former India captain's daughter.

Team India will next face Afghanistan in their ICC World Cup campaign on Saturday (June 22) in Southampton.