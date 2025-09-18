Sachin Yadav’s Personal Best Show A Silver Lining for India as Neeraj Chopra Falters in World Javelin Final in Tokyo

Cricket Zaheer Khan Exits LSG Amid Reports of Rift with Justin Langer and Sanjeev Goenka: Report By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 20:56 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Lucknow, Sep 18: Lucknow Super Giants' team mentor Zaheer Khan has parted ways with the franchise after just one season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former India pacer, who joined LSG in August 2024, resigned citing differences in vision with head coach Justin Langer and team owner Sanjeev Goenka.

While Zaheer enjoyed a strong working relationship with captain Rishabh Pant, the behind-the-scenes clutter in planning and strategy left him disillusioned. As per ESPNcricinfo report the 'lack of clarity played a significant role in LSG's dip in form during the second half of IPL 2025'.

The Vision Clash

Zaheer's plans often diverged from the approach of Langer and Goenka. His emphasis on structured roles and long-term building blocks did not resonate with the franchise leadership. Despite laying out a clear batting strategy-convincing Pant not to open and instead pushing Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram to the top, which paid rich dividends-Zaheer felt sidelined when it came to broader franchise planning.

The results told the story: LSG, who looked strong with five wins from their first eight games, lost momentum, winning just once in their last six matches. They finished seventh on the table with six wins from 14 games, missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

Zaheer's Impact on the Team

In his brief stint, Zaheer was credited for:

Bringing role clarity to the batting order. Backing Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram as openers-an experiment that paid off with Marsh scoring 627 runs, Pooran 524, and Markram 445.

Building the team around Pant without overburdening him, ensuring Nicholas Pooran thrived at No. 3.

However, despite these tactical wins, the franchise's inconsistent results and the leadership disconnect ultimately led to his departure.

Timeline of Zaheer Khan’s Journey with Lucknow Super Giants

Year/Month Event Details Aug 2024 Appointed Mentor Zaheer Khan joined LSG as mentor on a two-year deal after Gautam Gambhir’s exit. Dec 2024 IPL Mega Auction LSG made headlines by buying Rishabh Pant for INR 27 crore — the most expensive IPL signing. Apr-May 2025 IPL 2025 Season LSG started strong (5 wins in 8 matches) but faltered later, finishing 7th. May 2025 Tactical Success Zaheer’s batting reshuffle — Marsh & Markram opening, Pooran at No. 3 — proved successful individually. Sept 2025 Exit Zaheer stepped down due to differences with coach Justin Langer and owner Sanjeev Goenka.

Zaheer Khan’s exit after just one season shows how fragile backroom dynamics can be in the IPL. While he brought in tactical clarity and helped several players flourish, the lack of synergy at the leadership level cost both him and the franchise.

As LSG look ahead, their challenge will be to rediscover stability after two disappointing seasons, while Zaheer’s next role in cricket management will be eagerly watched.