10 records Cristiano Ronaldo smashed or matched in 2019/20

Bengaluru, Aug 10: Despite being 35-years-old, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down.
The Portuguese attacker helped fire Juventus to another League title. Though, fell short to guide them to the next round of Champions League. Individually, however, he put up another masterclass in their match against Lyon scoring twice though that was not enough.
Statistically, in the recently concluded season, Ronaldo still operated at the highest peak of football and made scoring still look easy. And to validate that statement, we have put together stats of him this season, where he either has created a new record or matched the previous one.
- Ronaldo has scored 37 goals in all competition for Juventus - breaking the Old Lady's all-time record for most goals scored in a single season.
- By scoring a brace against Lyon, Ronaldo reached the 10 goal mark for Juventus in the Champions League. He is the first player to score 10 or more Champions League goals for three different clubs.
- He is also the first player to score 30 or more goals in a single season in three of Europe’s top five leagues.
- He is also the fastest player in Serie A history to reach the 50 Serie A goal mark, reaching the landmark in just 61 league appearances.
- The 35-year-old is also the first player to score 50 or more goals in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.
- He is also the highest-scoring Portuguese player in Italy's first division, surpassing Rui Costa who spent eight years in Milan and Fiorentina combined.
- Apart from Ronaldo, no other player in Europe's top five leagues has scored in double figures for a consecutive 15 times.
- Ronaldo matched another Serie A history when he scored in 11 consecutive Serie A games earlier this season, equalling the record made by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella.
- By scoring a hattrick against Cagliari this season, Ronaldo also became the first Portuguese player to score a hat-trick in Serie A history.
- He is also the second player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. The other one is Zlatan Ibrahimovic.